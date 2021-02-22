Megan Fox Responds To Being ‘Socially Crucified’ For FAKE Anti-Mask Post

Megan Fox took the time to clear the air!

In case you missed it, the 34-year-old went viral on Friday for an Instagram statement about not wearing a mask in public during the coronavirus pandemic. Well, it turns out that it was FAKE! The Transformer’s star took to her Instagram Stories to set the record straight about the bogus post circulating on social media, writing:

“I’ve never made any statements regarding wearing masks. Scary that you can go viral and possibly be socially crucified for something you haven’t done.”

She then added:

“The internet is so FUN.”



The since-deleted post actually ended up being a fake screenshot from a 2014 message about bullying that Megan shared on her social media account, according to People. Obviously, the phony post was later photoshopped to reportedly say:

“I noticed comments on social media questioning my decision to not wear a mask’ in public. While I appreciate the concern of my fans and others, it is ultimately my decision to trust the universe to keep me and my family safe. We are okay.”

The statement continued:

“The fans I met did not have any issues and if they did, I would have gladly given them space or put one on since I always carry one with me for the comfort of other people. Ultimately, I do not think bullying is the way to go about this. Please respect our beliefs, values, privacy.”

The tweet also included a snapshot of the actress and her current boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, walking side-by-side. In the image, Megan was also photographed holding a mask in her right hand.

WOW! The lengths some people will go to make someone look bad. To be honest, it looked so real. Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below):

It turns out the viral post of Megan Fox’s supposed statement regarding mask wearing is fake. The image was photoshopped using one of her posts from 2014. pic.twitter.com/XeuuFLDTnx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 19, 2021

Now, when the Jennifer’s Body icon isn’t knocking down online trolls, she’s just chilling with her musician beau. Most recently, the couple celebrated Valentine’s Day together with the singer sharing some pics on Insta. In the post, the 30-year-old artist claimed he was wearing Megan’s blood around his neck as he displayed a necklace with a vial of what appeared to be blood inside, writing in the caption:

“i wear your blood around my neck. my bloody valentine.”

Romantic, we guess?! Megan also took to the ‘gram to share her love, expressing:

“There goes my heart. Manifest outside of my body draped in the towering silhouette of a most unusually handsome boy magical and haunted kinetic and tortured ethereal and dangerous cosmic lawless eternal creative genius.”

Welp, what else could we expect from twin flames?! At least they’re passionate about it.

The pair recently sparked engagement rumors after the momma of three was spotted wearing a ring on that finger — but she expertly shot those whispers down, too. Afterward, a source revealed to People that they were still going strong, saying:

“They are very serious and plan on spending the future together. There will be an engagement at some point, but they are not engaged now.”

The insider added that the starlet needed her divorce from Brian Austin Green finalized before “she can fully move on.”

Okay, Perezcious readers, what do U think about Megan’s takedown of the anti-mask post? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

