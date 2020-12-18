Sophie Turner Puts Anti-Maskers To Shame AGAIN!

Sophie Turner has an absolutely regal message for all the ridiculous anti-maskers out there.

The Game Of Thrones star, who gave birth to a daughter named Willa earlier this year, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to speak directly to those whining about wearing masks amid the pandemic, and how it infringes on their rights.

Sophie said sharply:

“If I can wear a mask while I give birth, you can wear a mask at Walmart.”

She then sipped her drink and added her catchphrase:

“And that’s the tea.”

Such a boss! Watch!

NEW ???? Sophie Turner via IG story pic.twitter.com/HyKA357Qc1 — best of sophie turner (@badpost_sophiet) December 16, 2020

This is not the first time Sansa the White has ridden in to vanquish the “but I don’t want to follow safety protocols” crowd.

Back in March, when the world was first entering lockdown in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus, another popular TV actress was making her feelings on the matter known.

While all the reasonable people were self-quarantining to try to make sure everyone stayed safe, Evangeline Lilly decided she was going to be a defiant voice telling everyone she would not sacrifice her “freedom” even if it meant saving lives, saying it was “business as usual” for her family. When pressed on it by confused fans, she responded:

“I am living with my father at the moment, who has stage four leukemia. I am also immune compromised at the moment. I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices. With love and respect.”

She went on to say she didn’t like how telling everyone to hunker down and social distance was “too close to Marshall Law for my comfort” — especially because it was just “a respiratory flu.” The comments left us shaking our heads in disbelief. How someone could be so needlessly paranoid and yet somehow also careless with the lives of those around her we could not even fathom.

(Btw, it’s Martial Law, not Marshall Law.)

Enter Sophie.

Less than a week later, the 24-year-old — who was at the time pregnant with her first child with new hubby Joe Jonas — took to Instagram Live to speak her peace on the subject, telling followers:

“Stay inside, don’t be f**king stupid. Even if you count your ‘freedom’ over your health. I don’t give a f**k about your freedom, you could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you. So stay inside guys. It’s not cool, and it’s not clever. And that’s the tea.”

Yeah. While she didn’t mention Evangeline by name, it was clear from the “freedom” line which Marvel Studios star she was responding to.

Unfortunately, while Lilly eventually apologized for her “arrogant” comments, that anti-authority movement only gained momentum over the next few months, with people fighting the “oppressive” safety regulations so much that the US is now doing worse than ever.

If only we’d listened to Sansa and the experts from the start, right??

