Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are 'Very Serious' But 'They Are Not Engaged Now'

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly continue to get closer and close as their relationship progresses!

But even with that said, there continues to be an important distinction to be made here: they are not engaged! At least, not yet!

Despite rumors about the possibility that the pair could maybe be engaged after the Jennifer’s Body star was spotted wearing a huge ring on her left hand in NYC this week, we’ve gotten some clarity about what exactly may be going on!

An insider spoke to People about the possible engagement, but refuted all the possibilities and rumors revolving around whether MGK ever actually popped the question yet!

The source said (below):

“They are very serious and plan on spending the future together. There will be an engagement at some point, but they are not engaged now. Megan needs her divorce to be finalized before she can fully move on. She is very happy though.”

Of course, as we’ve been reporting, earlier this week Megan had quite the funny response to rumors of a possible engagement.

With that, she showed off a special new (massive!) ring on her left ring finger that had a very specific message to people who were wondering about whether or not she had said yes to a popped question (below):

Of course, Fox and Brian Austin Green are still going through finalizing their divorce right now, and they still have to work out future co-parenting of their three children and all that. So there’s quite a bit to be done even as Megan and MGK move forward towards engagement — or whatever it is that awaits them in the future!

No matter all that, it’s clear that the Transformers star and the My Bloody Valentine musician have a serious connection that is going to keep growing and building over time!

