Travis Kelce Adorably Sings Girlfriend Taylor Swift's Bad Blood! Watch!

Travis Kelce is a true Swiftie — because he’ll find any way to reference Taylor Swift in any conversation!

On Wednesday’s new episode of New Heights which the tight end hosts with his big brother Jason Kelce, the pair were discussing the latest moves of the NFL. Quarterback Kenny Pickett recently got traded to the 36-year-old’s former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, from the Steelers — whilst Ciara‘s hubby Russell Wilson took a slot with the Pittsburgh team.

This is something the Kansas City Chiefs star says Pickett wasn’t too excited about — and to express his thoughts, he crooned out his girlfriend’s hit Bad Blood in a hilariously adorable clip:

“Kenny and the Steelers — their relationship ended in a little … bad blood.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time the 34-year-old has shown his admiration for his Lover‘s music. Back in December he confessed to the Wall Street Journal that he was excited to hear some of Tay Tay’s biggest hits live when he attended her concert for the first time, including Blank Space. So it’s no doubt Trav is a 1989 (Taylor’s Version) fan, through and through!

