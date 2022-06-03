LOLz! Megan Fox Told Pete Davidson He Had NO SHOT With Kim Kardashian Before They Coupled Up!

Megan Fox almost got in the way of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s romance!!

As we reported, in a new episode of The Kardashians on Thursday, Kim revealed how she and the Saturday Night Live star coupled up, explaining that she got the actor’s phone number after being upset that he was the only person not to show up to her after-party following her SNL hosting gig. Obviously, right off the bat, it seems shocking that anyone would miss out on an epic Kardashian bash, but now we might know why Pete did!

Elsewhere in the episode, the reality star actually revealed that The King of Staten Island lead once tried to shoot his shot MONTHS before they ever even met! But he was savagely put in his place by Megan Fox who declined to give him the model’s number!

The SKNN By Kim founder explained:

“After we got together and it was a thing, Megan Fox texted me and is like, ‘Is this s**t for real? Because he asked me for your number months ago.'”

OMG! Machine Gun Kelly’s finacée was shocked AF at the news because she thought Pete had literally NO chance at ever striking up a connection with Kim — and she told him that! When the stand-up comedian asked for the KUWTK alum’s digits, Megan apparently responded:

“Dude, you have a better shot of me and MGK [Machine Gun Kelly] getting eaten by crocodiles than you [do] ever getting her number. Never gonna happen. Do not ask us.”

LOLz!!! That is brutal!!

Thankfully, Kim made her move and got that BDE in her life anyway! But can you believe this?? Sound OFF with your reactions (below)!

