Did Kim Kardashian REALLY Get Denied From The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration?? Her Rep Says…

Kim Kardashian may be something of a royal here in the States, but does that mean she gets — or even wants — access to the British royal family’s most lavish events??

Early Friday morning, a report from The Sun claimed that the reality star desperately wanted tickets to Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee kick-off event, Trooping the Colour. But now, it turns out it was all just a bit of fake news — cause what’s more American than that, right?!

The Queen began her four-day bash on Thursday by standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside the rest of her working royal family members as regiments of the British Army paraded before her. It’s a centuries-long tradition — and according to someone close to the event, Kimmy Kakes wanted to see it all go down in person alongside her boyfriend Pete Davidson. The insider told The Sun that the Ministry of Defense “politely” turned down Kim’s request for the best seats in the house.

And while the reported decline may have been handled politely in private, the insider didn’t hold back while explaining exactly why the SKIMS mogul was barred from the event! They claimed:

“Kim Kardashian wanted tickets for her and Pete Davidson to attend Trooping the Colour. The Queen’s birthday parade was the hottest ticket in town as Meghan [Markle] and [Prince] Harry joined Kate [Middleton] and [Prince] William and all the members of the Royal Family.”

The main reason The Kardashians star didn’t get a prime viewing spot was that all tickets had already been given out to those most deserving, the confidant continued:

“But they were turned down as all the tickets had gone to family members of servicemen and military VIPs.”

Seemingly slamming Kim for thinking she could just ask and be escorted into the lavish event, the source added:

“You can’t wave the celebrity card and bag a seat like you imagine is possible at Wimbledon or the most exclusive restaurants in town. There are some tickets you just can’t buy.”

The insider also called out Kete for not understanding the real purpose behind the tradition, adding:

“They obviously didn’t grasp that Trooping the Colour is a 260-year-old military parade to celebrate the monarch’s birthday. But we don’t need American reality TV stars to make Trooping the Colour A-list. The biggest celebrities in the world are already there – the British Royal Family.”

Burn! LOLz!!!

Despite this source’s very clear distaste for Kim and her alleged request to get into the event, a representative for the model clapped back at the report almost immediately after it was published. Talking to Page Six, the rep insisted that the mom of four “didn’t even ask to go” to the Jubilee — and that she wasn’t even in the country anymore!!

Huh??

According to Kardashian’s team, Kanye West‘s ex-wife returned to Los Angeles on Wednesday for a pre-planned photoshoot. So she was out of there a whole day before the festivities began. While she had been in England for a few days supporting Pete as he works on a “secret project,” they were never trying to get into the event. Instead, they used their time to take in some other hotspots, like hitting up The River Cafe for dinner on Monday night. So, there go those rumors!

Thoughts? Why do you think a source would allegedly lie about Kim trying to attend the Trooping the Colour?! Sound OFF (below)!

