Megan Fox Tells Women To 'Move On' From Men Who 'Drain You' -- And Machine Gun Kelly Reacts!

Uh, did Megan Fox just shade the hell out of Machine Gun Kelly and their “twin flame” relationship??

It’s no secret the actress and the rocker have been facing a ton of relationship struggles lately. Things have gotten so messy, they even called off their engagement! Despite hitting pause on a wedding (something Megan only confirmed last month), multiple sources have suggested they are still together. But also they’re living separately and she’s looking at dating other guys? If you’re already confused don’t expect things to get better after Megan’s latest comments!

While at Coachella on Saturday, the Transformers star sat down with E! News where she was asked to share advice for single ladies trying to have a hot girl summer this year. The 37-year-old quickly said she wasn’t the “best person” to ask — and it’s not because she’s not single. She’s just not into the idea of chasing after men anymore! She explained:

“I don’t know if I’m the best person to give advice because my advice is like just learn a skill or develop a hobby and do not waste your energy on boys. All they’re gonna do is drain you. Just move on. Invest in yourself.”

Oh, dang! Is she calling out MGK?! Those are the words of a woman who feels DEFEATED by love, n’est-ce pas??

It wouldn’t be the first time fans thought she was hinting at the seemingly toxic romance. In her book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, the movie star didn’t hold back when writing about a “32-year-old narcissist” and a “complacent rock star” who was “killing” her. Pretty similar idea to someone draining you! Oof!

If all of this *is* about her so-called twin flame, he clearly didn’t get the memo! The Bad Things singer was caught commenting on a video of the interview, and he was super supportive, writing:

“PREACH”

Huh…

Does he think she’s talking about all the other guys? Does he know she means him, and he’s showing contrition for being so toxic? Lying prostrate at her feet hoping for redemption??

In any case, fans didn’t waste any time laughing over the musician’s reaction to the interview! See his comment and a funny reaction from Kim Kardashian (below):

Reactions?! What do you think all this means for Megan and MGK? Share your thoughts in the comments (below)!

