Megan Hilty Opens Up About The Deaths Of Her Pregnant Sister And More Family In Plane Crash

Megan Hilty is breaking her silence following her pregnant sister Lauren Hilty, brother-in-law Ross Mickel, and nephew Remy’s tragic Washington State deaths.

The Smash actress took to Instagram Wednesday to share a post about her late family members, who shockingly perished during a float plane crash Sunday. She wrote:

“On Sunday afternoon, a small float plane crashed into Puget Sound off the coast of Whidbey Island. My beloved sister Lauren, brother-in-law Ross and baby nephew Remy were on that plane. To make this news even more devastating, my sister was eight months pregnant and we were expecting to welcome baby boy Luca into the world next month. The last three days have been the worst of our lives. There are truly no words to appropriately convey the depth of our grief.”

That’s SO devastating… Eight months pregnant? We can’t even begin to imagine how traumatic this all is for the Hilty and Mickel families.

We reported Tuesday it was Megan’s niece who passed away in the plane crash with her parents, but the Tony Award-nominated actress has now corrected this detail in her post. She wrote:

“The last thing I wanted to do was acknowledge this painful family tragedy publicly, but it’s come to my attention that several news outlets have misgendered my sweet nephew and some haven’t even mentioned baby Luca. Lauren and Ross left behind my niece who we are all holding in our hearts. Thankfully, she was not on the plane and we ask that her name and personal information be kept private as she is a minor. It is important these details be corrected to respectfully honor everyone we’ve lost and the loved ones they’ve left behind.”

Megan concluded her statement:

“The outpouring of love and support has meant so much to everyone in our family. It has been so comforting to know just how loved Lauren, Ross, Remy and Luca truly are.”

See her full post (below):

As we previously reported, the family made up three of 10 total passengers who lost their lives in the unthinkable incident. The Hilty family later released a statement to King 5 thanking the first responders, writing:

“We want to thank all the first responders, emergency service agencies of Whidbey Island, Island County, the United States Coast Guard (USCG), Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI), and the private citizens who participated in the search and rescue efforts following the crash. The enormous outpouring and support we have received from our friends, family, and the public has been overwhelming. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those who also lost loved ones on-board. At this difficult time, we are requesting that our privacy be respected as we grieve the loss of our family members.”

We’re keeping the affected families in our thoughts and prayers as they navigate this unbearable time. Rest in peace.

