Drake TROLLS Fans With FAKE Howard Stern Interview On Porn Preferences & Dating Multiple Women At A Time!

If you saw Drake’s Howard Stern interview trending earlier on Thursday and believed any of the things he revealed about his love life, you’ve been punked!

This week, the rapper and 21 Savage successfully fooled the internet THREE times with fake promo for their upcoming joint album Her Loss. The most shocking of which was what appeared to be a clip from The Howard Stern Show posted on Wednesday in which Drake detailed his porn preferences and revealed he dates “four or five women” at a time!

Related: Drake Is Getting Flirty With 90 Day Fiancé Star Chantel Everett!

Sharing the video to Instagram, the Degrassi alum made it seem as real as possible by writing:

“Absolutely NO filter with the incomparable @sternshow thanks for having us.”

The hoax interview was dated October 26, 2022, but Drake did not appear with Stern that day, according to the radio show’s website. So what’s to follow is reportedly a skit meant to poke some fun at fans! In the video, questions from Stern’s April interview with Jerrod Carmichael were used to make it all seem realistic, per Page Six. During the discussion, the Grammy winner said he has a “habit” of dating several women at once to “make one woman.” The 36-year-old explained:

“Right now I feel like I get into this habit of dating four or five women to make one woman. I like two things from this girl and then I like what this girl does for a living.”

Drake, the polyamorist! LOLz! He went on to get candid about his favorite type of porn, saying:

“[I watch the] highest tier of top givers. Those are the real superstars of the world to me.”

Things took a more serious turn when Howard appeared to ask Drake his thoughts about marriage, to which the songwriter dished:

“I think that, eventually, once all this is said and done for us and that addiction of work and success and forward movement is over, I feel like we’re all going to need something real. Hopefully, it’s not too late.”

He added:

“I honestly don’t know. Hopefully, I find somebody.”

Well, that’s cute! But is it even true?! We don’t even know what to believe at this point!

Related: Cher & Amber Rose’s Ex Are An Item??

The God’s Plan artist went on to gush about how he wants to “be inspired” by his future partner, adding:

“I don’t know how to find that with the porn question in there. I just need all those things.”

Meanwhile, 21 Savage was just laughing alongside him! LOLz! Ch-ch-check it out!

Pretty convincing!

Lots of fans fell for it too, including one who commented:

“Can’t wait to hear the full interview.”

Sorry to say they’re going to be waiting a while. LOLz! But honestly it’s great promo for the two artists — and for Howard, too! Maybe the radio personality invites Drizzy onto the show next…

Anyway, this isn’t the only prank the artists got past their fans! They also staged a fake Vogue cover story (when IRL Jennifer Lawrence was Vogue‘s October cover star) AND an NPR Tiny Desk performance! Take a look:

Whoa!

NPR has since confirmed the Tiny Desk wasn’t real — but invited the performers to film one!

let’s do it forreal tho ???????????? https://t.co/FqdhuNoQBF — NPR Music (@nprmusic) November 2, 2022

Such an unusual way to promote an album, but it sure did get people talking! The new music drops tomorrow, FYI. Reactions? Did you fall for any of these?? Drake dating multiple women doesn’t sounds too far-fetched, but let us know your thoughts!

[Image via Tony Forte/WENN & The Howard Stern Show/YouTube]