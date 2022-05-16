RHOC Alum Meghan King Gets COMPLETELY Nude While Hiking During Joshua Tree Trip!

Meghan King is doing her thing! And forgetting her clothes along the way! LOLz!

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum opted for a trip to the ever-gorgeous Joshua Tree National Park in the sunny California desert this weekend. And once there, she stripped down to her birthday suit and became one with the land!

In a pair of Instagram Stories snaps from Saturday, the 37-year-old reality TV vet showed off her gorgeous nude figure — with some tastefully emoji-covered portions, of course!

First, she opted to share with her fans a moment when she hiked through the park in her birthday suit:

Love it!

And later, she took a selfie during a liberating nude swim session, too:

Wow!!!

A few days back, Jim Edmonds‘ ex took to IG and alerted fans that she was heading to Joshua Tree, writing in a post caption at the time:

“Took myself off the grid and into the desert to camp for the first time — ever. So if I don’t come back come find me in Joshua Tree!”

And, yeah, she sure did that, didn’t she?! Good for her!!

Of course, Meghan has been through a lot in the past few years with relationship stuff as well as major family issues, so it’s nice to see her taking some time out for herself and getting back on track!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Meghan King/Instagram]