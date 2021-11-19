Watch Meghan Markle Pretend She Has Healing Powers, Drink From A Baby Bottle, & Act Like A Kitten In Wild Ellen Prank Video

Say what you want about the strict rules of the royal family, but they never used Meghan Markle like a puppet! LOLz!

When the Duchess of Sussex played a prank with Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday, we’re not sure she realized the jokes would go this far! The gag was this: Meghan would stop by and shop from some street vendors who had just been instructed by an assistant that she wanted to be treated like a normal person.

But she was anything but normal.

The daytime host had Meghan do whatever she said in her earpiece, and it got wild FAST. Ellen got her to pretend to have healing powers, rub crystals on her face, chow down on hot sauce, drink milk from a baby bottle, do a little kitten dance — it’s all terribly embarrassing. But hey, she survived the royal family, so this had to have been a cake walk, right?

Watch Meghan being an incredibly good sport for Ellen’s amusement (below)!

[Image via The Ellen DeGeneres Show/YouTube.]