The View Cast Shocked To See A-Lister In The Audience -- Because His Mom Is A Huge Fan!

This is SO CUTE! But also… clearly kind of a shock to the ladies at the table!

On Monday’s all-new episode of The View, a huge movie star stopped by! That’s not unusual, of course… It’s just that instead of being interviewed while promoting a new project, this one was in the audience!

Whoopi Goldberg stopped the show to address the elephant in the room, which was, in this case, a fox! It was Ryan Reynolds! After a break, the host stopped the show to say while speaking to the audience:

“Sometimes you look up and you go, ‘Oh, this is really great.’ And then you look over and you go, ‘Oh snap, there’s Ryan Reynolds!’”

And there he was! Whoopi, clearly taking in the shock, asked what the heck he was doing there! He revealed:

“My mom is here visiting her grandkids. And yesterday she said, ‘It’s my dream to go to The View.'”

Awww! Tapings to these shows are free as they always need an audience, but typically they’re booked weeks ahead. So Ryan had to pull some strings to get his momma, who flew all the way from Vancouver, British Columbia, a seat. Of course, it’s still Ryan, so even while being sweet he had to joke about it, saying:

“And I said, well, first off, I try to do what she says because you don’t know what she’s capable of. Unspeakable violence, my whole life.”

Oh goodness. But jokes aside, he did make the call — though he quipped he got the tix by saying he was Blake Lively‘s husband! LOLz! Such a sweet son! See the full surprise interaction (below)!

[Image via The View/YouTube.]