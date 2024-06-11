Céline Dion Tearfully Promises She 'Will' Perform Again Amid Stiff Person Syndrome Battle!

Céline Dion is determined to get back on stage one day.

On Tuesday morning, Today aired a special sneak peek of Hoda Kotb‘s sit-down interview with the singer, which will air in full Tuesday night on NBC News. During the emotional chat, the acclaimed singer opened up about her stiff person syndrome diagnosis and hopes for her career moving forward. The journalist began by asking:

“What did this disease take away from you?”

While we bet there are so many sacrifices she had to make while facing this health crisis, such as canceling her 2022 world tour, Céline emotionally declared:

“It didn’t take anything away from me. I’m going to go back on stage, even if I have to crawl. Even if I have to talk with my hands, I will. I will.”

The My Heart Will Go On artist continued while holding back tears:

“I am Céline Dion, because today my voice will be heard for the first time, not just because I have to, or because I need to. It’s because I want to and I miss it.”

Wow!

By the way, Céline isn’t just wishful thinking when she talks about performing again! Hoda told her Today co-anchors:

“She’s gonna be back on stage, and I asked her when. She yelled to her manager, ‘Can I tell Hoda when I can be on stage?’ And he said no. So, we know that there is a date upcoming, and she’s so worried about pleasing her fans.”

Hmm. Seems like something might really be in the works!

We cannot imagine how difficult this has been for Dion, especially since the spasms she’s dealt with due to this condition have even affected her voice. How scary for a singer! Plus, she’s kept quiet about this battle for YEARS, even before her husband René Angélil passed of cancer in 2016. It’s hard to fathom all she and her family have been through!

Speaking of, in an interview with People, the 56-year-old opened up about how her sons, René-Charles, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13, are coping. She shared:

“I barely could walk at one point, and I was missing very much living. My kids started to notice. I was like, ‘OK, they already lost a parent. I don’t want them to be scared.’ I let them know, ‘You lost your dad, [but] mom has a condition and it’s different. I’m not going to die. It’s something that I’m going to learn to live with.”

So scary for them… But the good news is that in recent weeks, the Grammy winner has been seen out with her boys, such as attending a Boston Bruins game with her youngest sons in March. So, all of the hard work she’s been putting into rehabilitation has seemingly been paying off!

We sincerely hope to see Céline back on stage one day, especially knowing how much it would mean to her — and to her fans!! Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Today/YouTube & Ivan Nikolov/WENN]