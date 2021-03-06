Meghan Markle's Former BFF Jessica Mulroney Comes To Her Defense Following Fallout

Aww, Jess Mulroney has stepped up for Meghan Markle despite their issues in the past, and it’s totally warming our hearts.

On March 5 — just two days before the release of the interview airing on CBS with the duchess and Prince Harry — Jessica posted on Instagram to honor her once super-close friend. She’s made it very clear: although there were issues in the past, Jessica’s standing with her former BFF in light of what’s been going on with the royal family.

In the post, the Canadian fashion stylist said:

“I don’t know that anyone has ever had to deal with the pressure, the politics and the press like this woman. In the face of it all, I have never seen her waver from kindness, empathy and love.”

So true, y’all. Given the fact Jessica and Meghan first met when they worked on the show Suits together, they have some years under their belts, and it totally shows in the post of solidarity.

What’s so wonderful about this message is that, as we’ve discussed in the past, the two have come such a long way since their own falling out. For all those who need a refresher, the ending of their friendship started with the fashionista bringing the former Duchess into her drama with Sasha Exeter. When Exeter called Mulroney out for what she labeled textbook white person behavior (and threatened a lawsuit), the fashion expert used the princess as almost like a buffer to prove she wasn’t racist.

Yeah. It wasn’t her shining hour, and it basically ruined a beautiful friendship.

Jessica said at the time:

“As I told you privately, I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre. It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that. I promise to continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support black voices.”

Hmmmm. While we’re still not excusing her for trying to use her Black friend to shield herself from accusations of being racist, we can accept the fact that everyone makes mistakes. This post seems to be leading the two former friends back together, and we definitely would love to see them making real amends.

But could it be that this gesture is something we shouldn’t trust?

What do y’all think? Will Meghan and Jessica be rekindling their BFF status anytime soon? Sound off in the comments below!

