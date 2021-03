If Chloe x Halle started making pop music, it would be game over! Their success would be exponentially bigger!

The sisters are already very popular, though, and making the kind of music they want – modern R&B!

Ungodly Hour is so smooth! And with a beat!

The visuals are wonderful too!

They are such stars!

Love this and them!

