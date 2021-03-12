Meghan Markle Writes Inspiring Letter To Students For International Women’s Day -- READ HERE!

Happy International Women’s Day from the woman who won’t be silenced anymore!!

Meghan Markle took a moment on this special holiday to reminisce with the Robert Clark School in Dagenham, England where she spent the day in-person last year to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Equal Pay Act!

In a letter to the school shared to socials Thursday, the pregnant momma thanked the student body for all the “fond memories” they created while honoring the holiday together in 2020, just before the pandemic shut the world down and made the past year “difficult” for all “students and families.”

As Meghan continues to pave the way in British history by calling out the Royal family’s allegedly racist actions towards her and her son Archie, Prince Harry’s wife made sure to encourage students to “learn about the trailblazing women who came before us” on International Women’s Day (and, of course, beyond)! The Suits alum wrote:

“This International Women’s Day, in collaboration with the work of our non-profit Archewell Foundation, we are encouraging everybody to participate in real acts of compassion for the women in their lives and their community.”

Taking her own suggestion to educate herself more deeply on powerful women around the world and in history, Markle shared of the late and great Geraldine Dear, who fought for equal pay in the ‘60s:

“Without women like Geraldine, who formed part of the original group of women advocating for equal pay, so much of what we do now wouldn’t be possible. By knowing and appreciating legacy, we can—and you can—find inspiration to create legacy. All of you, the young women and young men here today, will continue paving the way for a better and more compassionate future. Last year, I told you that your voices have the ability to change the world. I hope that you are continuing to make your voices heard.”

Similar to “small acts of kindness” trends that have resurfaced on TikTok — like buying a stranger’s coffee in the Starbucks drive-thru or befriending an elderly neighbor — the podcast host shared:

“Small acts of compassion have the power to make a real and lasting difference, and I thank all of you for the kindness you provided me during my visit.”

Very inspiring!!

While this empowering lady is a busy-bee, her many visits around the world haven’t made her memories of a young student, Aker Okoye, fade. As you might remember, Aker went on stage with Meghan during her visit and gave her a notable hug he later apologized to the Prince for out of respect. Speaking to him directly, the ex-royal said:

“I don’t think we’ll ever forget when I asked that young man—Aker—to come on stage to share what International Women’s Day means to him and how he honours the women and girls in his life. He had a few thoughts that had us all laughing! But I think the true takeaway from that moment is the role that you young men play in helping women feel empowered, respected, and equal. I trust you are still doing the same and commend you for being on the right side of history. We are all in this together.”

Read the full letter (below)!

We had a very special delivery this week. It has been lovely to share this letter and advice with the students and remember our International Women’s Day celebrations last year. #IWD2021 #iwd pic.twitter.com/wLDisgETwp — Robert Clack School (@RClackOfficial) March 11, 2021

WOW! Even amid the crazy aftermath of her bombshell interview with Oprah on Sunday, this powerhouse of a leader continues to inspire with thoughtful moments of reflection. Reactions, readers?? How are you celebrating Women’s History Month?

