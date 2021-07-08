Did Meghan Markle Officially Ditch Her 'Duchess' Title?! See The Evidence!

The birth of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor came with many big changes for Meghan Markle, but one few noticed was a change of her own name — as shown on her newborn daughter’s birth certificate!

A month after the Suits alum and Prince Harry welcomed their second child together, Lili’s birth certificate has been released, and it revealed one VERY inneresting detail: Meghan didn’t use her royal name on the document!

While Harry’s first name is listed as “The Duke of Sussex,” with “His Royal Highness” as his last name on the certificate, Meg is simply listed as Rachel Meghan Markle, with no hint of any “Duchess” or “Royal Highness” anywhere.

Conversely, Meg was listed as “Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex” on Archie Harrison’s birth certificate, which was released just 11 days after his May 2019 birth. What a difference two years makes…

There was also a change with the parents’ occupations, which were not provided on Lili’s birth certificate. On Archie’s, however, their occupations were listed as “Prince” and “Princess of the United Kingdom.”

The fact that Meghan would no longer use “Her Royal Highness” on any formal document isn’t unexpected, though, as this status was removed when she stepped away from her royal duties. Harry, on the other hand, was allowed to retain the HRH title since he was born into the royal family — even though it was agreed he would no longer use it in day-to-day life.

But the big brow-raising change is how Meg decided against mirroring her hubby’s choice to use the “Sussex” title on the certificate, too, which is inneresting because the couple are still technically the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Or at least, they are unless she’s renouncing the title?

Many assumed the actress would have been listed as “Rachel Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,” keeping her name consistent to how she’s credited as author of her new book, “Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,” and in all Archewell literature. But clearly, momma had other plans!

As we reported, Harry and Meg welcomed Lili on Friday, June 4. The couple shared a personal message on their Archewell website to announce their second child’s arrival, writing:

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

Lili is the eighth in line to the throne, but, like her brother, she does not yet have a royal title — for now, at least. If and when their grandfather Prince Charles becomes king, the Sussex children will automatically inherit prince and princess titles as grandchildren of the monarch.

Why do U think Meghan chose to forego her title of Duchess of Sussex on Lili’s birth certificate, Perezcious readers?

