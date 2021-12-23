Jeffrey Epstein Accuser May Ask Meghan Markle To Testify Against Prince Andrew!

Whoa, is there a possibility that Meghan Markle might have to head to court and testify in Prince Andrew’s sexual assault case? The attorney representing Virginia Roberts Giuffre in her civil lawsuit against the Duke of York believes so…

As you may know, Giuffre has long claimed she was assaulted by the 61-year-old on three occasions between 1999 and 2002 in London, New York, and on a private island in the Caribbean — yes, that would be the so-called “Pedophile Island” owned by Andrew’s pal Jeffrey Epstein. The first time, according to Virginia, she was in fact only 17 years old.

Prince Andrew has repeatedly denied the allegations and asked for the now-38-year-old’s complaint to be dismissed. But if that is unsuccessful, it looks like there is a strong possibility that the 40-year-old Duchess of Sussex might be hearing from Giuffre’s legal team soon.

In an interview with The Daily Beast Tuesday, lawyer David Boies revealed that they might depose Markle since she possibly picked up “important knowledge” during her time as a senior member of the royal family that could be useful if the case ends up going to trial. He explained their desire to reach out to her comes down to three reasons:

“One; she is in the U.S. so we have jurisdiction over her. Two; she is somebody who obviously, at least for a period of time, was a close associate of Prince Andrew and hence is in a position to perhaps have seen what he did, and perhaps if not to have seen what he did to have heard people talk about it. Because of her past association with him, she may very well have important knowledge, and will certainly have some knowledge. Three; she is somebody who we can count on to tell the truth. She checks all three boxes.”

Wow… That’s a lot of faith in the controversial sorta royal — not something everyone shares.

The Suits actress isn’t the only royal who could be called to testify. Boies noted that other family members, such as Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and older brother Prince Charles are also on their list, saying:

“We would likely take one or two depositions of people close to Andrew who would have knowledge of his actions. That might include his ex-wife. It could possibly be his brother.”

However, he confirmed that the disgraced royal’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, most likely won’t be asked to speak in court “out of respect and deference, and her age.”

According to People, Prince Andrew’s team is expected to argue their motion to dismiss the case on January 4, 2021. Everyone will have to see how this plays out. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

