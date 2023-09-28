Inside Meghan & Harry's Secret 'Romantic Getaway' With Princess Eugenie!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle carved out some time for a “romantic getaway” this month!

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrapped up their trip to Germany for the Invictus Games earlier this month, they traveled to Portugal to stay at Princess Eugenie‘s holiday home!

According to local magazine Nova Gente, the pair made sure their trip was a “mega-secret ‘operation'” so they could enjoy some downtime. The outlet claimed after finishing with the games on the 16th, they enjoyed the mini-vacation (without their kiddos) before flying home back to Heathrow on the 20th. Ultimately, they landed in Cali in time for several events last weekend.

We bet a little couple time was good for them amid all the rumors that have been swirling about their marriage!

It’s unclear if Eugenie or her husband Jack Brooksbank were around for the trip or if they just lent their property, but a well-placed Portuguese source for The US Sun on Thursday noted:

“The reports coming out of Portugal are accurate.”

Eugenie and Jack have a gorgeous home in Melides, a village in a region known as the “Hamptons of Western Europe.” It’s about 80 miles south of Lisbon on the Alentejo coast and near the exclusive CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, where Jack works in marketing and sales. Prince Andrew‘s daughter and her growing family are believed to split their time about 50-50 between the beachy getaway and England. It wouldn’t surprise us if they were around for a hang with their pals! A nice double date with one of the only royal family couples still on speaking terms with the Sussexes…

Then again, some alone time could be huge, too! For parents of small kids, it’s so hard to get time for romance! But maybe there was some business mixed in with the pleasure?

Nova Gente speculated the Archewell founders might be eying a property in the luxurious community so they can be close to Harry’s cousin, whom they have remained tight with despite his feud with the rest of the family. While it’s hard to imagine them moving to Portugal full time after just getting settled in SoCal, maybe they’d want a European vacation home?! They no longer have housing in London, so it could come in handy if they want a place to go overseas.

