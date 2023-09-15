Prince Harry Serenaded For Birthday At Invictus Games After Boozy Night Out With Meghan Markle!

Happy birthday, Prince Harry!

The Duke of Sussex is officially 39 as of Friday, and while his estranged royal family members have notably neglected to send him their well-wishes yet, he has been feeling the love from Meghan Markle!

To kick the celebration off, everyone at the sitting volleyball game between Poland and Germany at the Invictus Games in Germany on Friday morning sang a rendition of Happy Birthday for the founder! In a video of the special moment, Harry looked overjoyed by the acknowledgment and gave the crowd a thumbs up in thanks. Right beside him, the Suits alum leaned in and smiled. Check it out!

So sweet!

They both look so happy! But the fun didn’t stop there! The Invictus Games organizers also shared a post to socials, writing:

“From all of us at the @InvictusGamesDE, a heartfelt HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the founder and patron of @WeAreInvictus, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. You’ve given hope, inspired millions and never stop putting a smile on peoples faces.”

From all of us at the @InvictusGamesDE, a heartfelt HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the founder and patron of @WeAreInvictus, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex ???? You've given hope, inspired millions and never stop putting a smile on peoples faces ???? pic.twitter.com/ibbTuURDEj — Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 (@InvictusGamesDE) September 15, 2023

Ahead of the big day, Harry and Meghan also went out to dinner with friends on Thursday night at Brauerei Schumacher in Düsseldorf. The group took up two tables in the restaurant, with a source close to Harry noting “they did not dine in a private space and were in joyful spirits, toasting and laughing with the team.”

Head waiter Frank Wackers told the DailyMail.com that the dad of two drank six (!) small beers while his wife sipped on one. The couple also dined family-style on wiener schnitzel, pork knuckle, sausage, roast, and mashed potatoes. Yummy! After dinner, the staff presented the Spare author with a white chocolate b-day cake, the waiter recalled:

“They were very happy. He is a lovely man, and they were so nice.”

Frank also recalled Harry’s bodyguard Chris Sanchez jokingly warning them that “he would kill [him] if the beer was bad.” Must’ve been good if Harry had SIX!

Thea Ungermann, the owner, told the outlet she got “goosebumps” when the “lovely”Archewell founders walked in to her place, saying she “couldn’t believe” they were there. She noted the duo seemed “very relaxed” and Harry (who hugged her) had “a very jolly time.” He also paid the bill and left a big tip. Love to hear it!

The royals even posed for a picture before leaving — and they were all smiles! For the momentous occasion, King Charles III‘s youngest wore jeans and a grey button-down while the actress opted for white pants and a striped button-down. Take a look:

After the fun night out, the group went to their hotel “just shy of midnight” to sing Harry Happy Birthday and eat cake, per a source close to the birthday boy.

Sounds like he had an awesome time! His wife and friends are certainly making up for his family’s silence!

Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

