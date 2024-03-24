Princess Catherine’s Uncle BLASTS Meghan Markle As ‘Bad’ For Prince Harry & ‘Our Country’!

Princess Catherine’s uncle has some major beef with Meghan Markle.

It’s not exactly news that Gary Goldsmith isn’t the Duchess of Sussex’s biggest fan, but he’s REALLY not holding back anymore! In an interview with The Sunday Times which was published on Saturday, the royal relative absolutely SLAMMED Prince Harry’s wife, nicknaming her “laughing girl” while criticizing her role in the family. He told the outlet:

“Let’s face it, Laughing Girl isn’t going to be around forever, is she? I think she’s fickle. And I think she’s so bad for Harry and for our country.”

DAMN. Bad for Harry AND for the country?!

Related: Harry & Megan Found Out About Catherine’s Cancer With ‘The Rest Of The World’

He went on to bash the Suits alum for accusing members of the royal family of making racist comments about the color of her son Archie’s skin prior to his birth in 2019 — which, according to Omid Scobie’s book Endgame, was Princess Catherine and King Charles III. Gary told the outlet:

“That’s why it makes me so angry about what Meghan said about Kate. Me and Carole [Middleton] grew up in a community as diverse as a Woolies pick’n’mix counter. All the cultures you can think of. The idea that Laughing Girl says Kate is racist makes me furious. Kate knows her family’s roots and is proud of them. I’m sorry, but Laughing Girl is not good people.”

He also added that prior to Meghan entering the picture, Harry, Prince William, and Princess Catherine were thick as thieves:

“[Prince] William, Harry and Kate were such a happy little trio and it got totally ruined. With all that going on — and there is other stuff going on that is not in the public domain — are they at their absolute happiest? No. Their kids bring them a lot of joy, but no.”

Yikes.

He also criticized the couple for “chasing the American corporate dollar,” which he said is “so, so ugly.” Wow, this guy REALLY does not like Meghan! This all sure seems like a lot of drama to be stirring up amid Princess Catherine’s cancer diagnosis… But it sounds like that wasn’t his intent.

On Friday, Gary wanted to make it clear that he gave his statements to The Sunday Times prior to the Princess of Wales’ shocking health reveal. He wrote on X (Twitter) on Friday:

“As many will have seen, I am featured in Saturday’s ‘Times Magazine’. This interview and shoot was done over a week ago and went to print before I was aware of the sad news regarding my niece Kate.”

He went on:

“My thoughts and prayers are with Kate and the wider family at this difficult time and deeply upset at the timing of this article. I hope this draws a line over the continued speculation and horrible conspiracies. Let’s give Kate, William & the children time and show some love back.”

As many will have seen, I am featured in Saturday's "Times Magazine". This interview and shoot was done over a week ago and went to print before I was aware of the sad news regarding my niece Kate. My thoughts and prayers are with Kate and the wider family at this difficult… — Gary Goldsmith (@GaryGoldsmithX) March 22, 2024

Definitely poor timing. Seems like a lot of people are walking back some of their comments…

What are your thoughts here, Perezcious readers?? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via Big Brother UK, The Prince & Princess of Wales, & BBC News/YouTube]