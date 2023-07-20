Meghan Markle 'Furious' After Princess Catherine Reached Out To Prince Harry, Says Royal Insider

Another wrinkle to the latest drama between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry??

We still don’t know whether to believe these rumors about the Sussexes having marriage troubles. Supposedly they got hit so hard by not just financial troubles but also a completely shattered view of their image that it broke them as a couple. We’re hearing they’re “taking time apart” and even living separately?

We would have thought that notion was ludicrous just a few months ago, but the tide of public opinion has really turned on them, and they ARE having money problems, partially as a result. Financial struggles have probably ended more marriages than even cheating.

Even as we weigh whether to buy into all of the breakup talk, we’re still trying to get to the bottom of every alleged aspect. For instance…

Did Harry really freak out and lose confidence in the couple’s decision to move to the US — and call big bro Prince William behind her back?! Is he looking to come back into the fold?? If so that would be a pretty major betrayal. But now we’re hearing tell of another link back to the royal fam: Princess Catherine has reached out!

A source recently told Heat magazine Kate thinks the wall between the Kensingtons and the Sussexes is all Meghan’s fault. The insider explained her thinking:

“Kate feels terrible that the royals and Harry are at this current impasse with so little contact between them. She blames Meghan for it almost entirely and the longer it goes on the more it upsets and frustrates her.”

Kate hasn’t called, like Harry did with Will. No, we’re hearing she’s sort of putting out word. She’s strategically spoken to royal aides who are still in touch with Harry to get a particular sentiment in his ear:

“Kate’s let it be known to the Palace aides who still speak to the Sussexes that she thinks it’s an extremely poor show the way Harry’s being treated.”

And THAT’S the sentiment she’s passed along?? She’s upset about how Harry is being treated? But not Meg? As in, it’s unfair that he’s caught up in her drama? Hmm!

The source says this talk has traveled down the transatlantic grapevine to Meghan, whose ears are burning something fierce:

“Meghan is furious and thinks Kate has no right getting involved in her marriage. She would never dream of interfering between her and William.”

Makes sense. We can see why she’d be so upset to hear these whispers intended for her husband’s ears, to get him to rethink his life choices — and more importantly, engineered to let him know he has supporters if he chooses to return.

Again, if all this is true, it all comes together. So far we’re kind of in the camp you either believe all of it or none of it. But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

Are y’all buying it? And if so, how would you react to these kinds of messages getting to your man?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via CBS/YouTube/John Rainford/WENN.]