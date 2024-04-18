Meghan Markle & Bestie Abigail Spencer Reunite For Mini Suits Reunion -- LOOK!

Meghan Markle and Abigail Spencer just had a mini Suits reunion! And by mini, we mean it was just the two of ’em. LOLz!

On Wednesday, the former co-stars got together to promote the Alliance of Moms, a community that supports pregnant and parenting teens in foster care. Along with the co-founder Kelly McKee Zajfen, they posed in white t-shirts that read “Love Like a Mother” in bold red letters.

Related: Meghan Markle’s New Jam Boosts Sales… For King Charles!

The shirts will be up for sale in honor of the upcoming Mother’s Day holiday with the funds going to help continue the org’s mission. The founder shared:

“When we speak about the people in our lives who lift us up when you need it with undeniable force of pure love I think of these two. You inspire me. You pick me up when I need it and you Love Like A Mother! Thank you for continuing to support the @allianceofmoms For supporting this campaign and our youth. In doing so, you are supporting the mission to build bright futures for young parents who have experienced foster care.”

Sharing the photos to her feed, Abigail added her own two cents:

“I CELEBRATE all those who mother & honor the kind of love that is determined, powerful, & unconditional. We lift each other up with love. We inspire & build community with this love. We give it to each other, and receive it – so deeply & boldly. I am grateful for the friends who love me like a mother.”

Ch-ch-check it out!

Wow! Meghan looks SOOO happy! And it’s so fun seeing these two back together! The duo have been besties since meeting on the set of the legal drama — and Abigail is one of the only cast members the Duchess of Sussex has stayed in close contact with since marrying Prince Harry. So they clearly have a deep friendship, and it shows in these new pics!

Reactions?! Share them in the comments (below)!

[Image via Ellen Show/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]