Meghan McCain Calls Elon Musk & Nick Cannon The ‘Creepiest Tag Team’ For Their ‘Impregnate The Planet’ Mentality In Scathing Op-Ed!

Meghan McCain did not hold back when it came to her thoughts about Elon Musk and Nick Cannon fathering several children with different women!

In case you missed it, the 51-year-old Tesla CEO confirmed the news that he and Shivon Zilis welcomed twins in November 2021, just one month after having a daughter via surrogate with singer Grimes. He wrote on Twitter Thursday:

“Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far. Mark my words, they are sadly true. … I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!”

Nick then chimed in, saying:

“Right there with you my Brother!”

As everyone most likely knows by now, the rapper has seven children with four different women. He is also expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi and potentially has another baby on the way with his baby momma Abby De La Rosa. With that in mind, Elon – who has ten kids himself – replied in a since-deleted tweet:

“Congrats on your family. We must expand scope & scale of consciousness for civilization to flourish & understand nature of Universe. Consciousness resides most strongly in humans, therefore we need more people!”

That exchange apparently did not sit well with Meghan, who wrote a scathing op-ed for Dailymail.com titled “Elon Musk and Nick Cannon come off as creepy cult leaders in dystopian Twitter call for humans to repopulate the planet by having as many children as possible.” Yeesh! We can already tell from that alone her opinions about the two dads!

The daughter of the late John McCain went on to slam Nick and Elon in the piece, saying:

“What the heck is going on here? I don’t care how many times Musk eviscerates cancel culture and wokeism. I don’t care that he is ‘supposedly’ buying Twitter to save it from the bots and thought-police, or colonizing Mars to save the human race. This is flat-out weird. This ‘impregnate the planet’ mentality is creepy and comes off like the actions of a cult leader more than an altruistic person who wants to expand their family and save the planet.”

She continued:

“Elon is the wealthiest man on the planet, he certainly can largely do whatever he wants, whenever he wants, however he wants, but don’t for a minute think that ordinary Americans relate to this at all. Musk may have the resources to support three families, but obviously most do not. … Let’s get one thing straight – Musk is no role model. What he decides to do with his sperm, surrogates and employees is his choice.”

Meghan then called the two guys’ mindsets “very impersonal, fatalistic, and dystopian,” adding:

“Either we act like emotionless rabbits and repopulate the planet or face a dire peril. The very premise of his argument that we need to have as many children as possible is flawed and unrealistic. I continue to be skeptical of Musk and his intentions in general, as I am with anyone who claims to be coming to save us.”

The former The View host then concluded the op-ed by dropping one more dig at Elon, stating:

“Yes, if you are willing and able, have as many children as possible. But not because Elon Musk says so.”

Clearly, Meghan is not a fan of Elon and Nick. But what she also fails to directly point out is the many reasons his tweet about the “underpopulation crisis” is incredibly problematic. As we’ve mentioned before, there is no “underpopulation crisis.” Scientists have long told us that there is a lot to be concerned about when it comes to overpopulation. Also, the idea that there are slower birth rates is largely believed by white supremacists, who spew the “great replacement theory” that white people in America are being replaced by immigrants.

