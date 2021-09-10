Ex-Melania Trump Spokeswoman To Release Damning New Book: 'She Knows Where All The Bodies Are Buried'

Sounds like Donald Trump is about to catch some serious heat from somewhere he probably hadn’t been expecting!

Stephanie Grisham, who was Melania Trump‘s former spokeswoman for most of the time the First Lady was in the White House between 2016 and 2020, is coming forward with a new tell-all book, and the promos sound juicy AF!

Called I’ll Take Your Questions Now, the book’s title is a direct reference to how Melania controversially and infamously chose never to give any televised press conferences. And from the sound of it, all the juicy insider tidbits in this book will trump (pun intended) all that press conference tomfoolery by a WIDE margin!

One source spoke to People about what to expect in Grisham’s book, which is appropriately subtitled What I Saw In The Trump White House.

The insider says Grisham (pictured above), who also served as one of Donald’s press secretaries in addition to her duties with Melania, has all the dirt on a verrry dirty administration (below):

“[The book has] a lot of stuff that has never been heard before. She knows where all the bodies are buried and she has a shovel. It is a memoir of her time in the White House in the unusual position of being the only person to serve both the president and the first lady at the same time.”

It’s that last part of that last sentence that really intrigues us, because Grisham was, for a time, one of the closest insiders to the Trump administration.

In 2019, she was named both the White House’s press secretary and the president’s communications director in addition to her ongoing role with the First Lady. That made her the first aide to ever hold all three titles simultaneously, so when that source says Grisham knows her s**t, well, it sure sounds like she might!

There’s one other key point on Grisham to know: in the wake of the January 6 U.S. Capitol Building riots by that angry pro-Trump insurrectionist mob, Grisham immediately resigned. That suggests to us that she — unlike so many Republicans who ended up blindly and stupidly sticking by Trump — hopefully understands some of the most severe dangers The Donald continues to pose to US democracy even as he considers another run at re-election in 2024.

I’ll Take Your Questions Now is set to be released on October 5, by the way. We can’t wait to see what she has to say…

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Are you all Trumped-out at this point when it comes to White House tell-alls, or would you read this book?!

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

