Melania Trump Threatens To SUE Hunter Biden Over Claim She Met Donald Through Jeffrey Epstein -- And He Responds!

Melania Trump is threatening to come after Hunter Biden — but he is NOT backing down!

So last Tuesday, filmmaker Andrew Callaghan dropped an interview he did with Joe Biden‘s son over on YouTube. You might have heard about it, it went pretty viral. During that interview, the 55-year-old Hunter referred to a bombshell claim first made by author Michael Wolff, and that is…

President Donald Trump allegedly met his much younger wife Melania through the infamous, now-deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Whoa! Unsettling, right?! At one point during the doc, Hunter said:

“Epstein introduced Melania to Trump — the connections are so wide and deep.”

Oh??

You can watch that full video (below), with the Melania intro talk coming right near the very beginning:

Okay, but how did Melania meet Trump then — according to the woman herself — if Epstein wasn’t involved?

Well, according to Mary Jordan‘s 2020 biography of the First Lady, when she was in her early 20s, Melania traveled all around Europe on modeling jobs. By 1995, she was mostly working in Paris and Milan. And at some point that year, she met a man named Paolo Zampolli. He was the owner of a company called Metropolitan Models, and he was in Europe on a scouting trip looking for models to work on various campaigns for clients in the US. He also happened to be a pal of Donald — and eventually they went into business together.

Zampolli and Melania hit it off enough that he encouraged her to travel to America and work there full-time as a model, which she did. Then, according to a New York Times article published back in 2017, Melania was at a party where Zampolli introduced her to Trump.

Donald had a date at that event — a woman named Celina Midelfart. And according to both Jordan and fellow author Kate Bennett in her 2019 book Free, Melania, the future First Lady balked when Donald asked for her number. Instead, Melania insisted that he give her his number instead! And the rest was history, more or less.

A NewsNation report published on Thursday confirmed that both Zampolli and Donald himself have maintained for years that he was the guy who introduced Melania to the future Prez so many years ago. Case closed? Well… no.

See, folks are doing some digging, and it seems Zampolli and Epstein were pals, too — or at the very least colleagues. Zampolli’s mentor in the modeling world was John Casablancas of the infamous Elite Modeling Agency. If you don’t know his story or how he inspired Donald to get into the modeling agency business, we highly recommend you dive in HERE. Suffice to say he seems to have been a big inspiration for Donald — and possibly Epstein — to form their own modeling agencies. Now, whether those agencies were opened because Trump and Epstein really loved the artistic side of fashion (yah, right!), or they just wanted sketchy access to a ton of vulnerable young women is, uhhh, up to you to decide…

According to Vogue, Zampolli and Epstein were close enough that they tried to buy Elite together! So, yeah, it seems they were all peas in a pod, Trump and Epstein and Zampolli. All running modeling agencies that brought young, foreign women into the US, right to super rich and powerful people. So, it at least makes sense about why people are so skeptical about how Donald and Melania met, and why things like this Epstein introduction allegation seem plausible to a LOT of people — Hunter Biden included! Ya know?

But here’s the thing: Melania REALLY doesn’t want to be connected to the Epstein situation! After that video dropped last week, Melania’s lawyer Alejandro Brito fired off a scathing letter demanding that Hunter retract the comments he made in the interview, or else risk a TEN-FIGURE lawsuit!

According to Fox News Digital, which saw the letter, Brito says Wolff’s claim about Epstein introducing Donald and Melania was first made in a Daily Beast article which has since been retracted. The lawyer wrote:

“Following receipt of our cease-and-desist demand letter just a week ago, the Daily Beast issued an apology to Mrs. Trump and retracted the false and defamatory statements contained in the article by deleting it in its entirety. Despite this, you have unjustifiably relied upon Mr. Wolff’s false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements about Mrs. Trump and maliciously elected to republish them.”

Brito’s letter goes on to add:

“These false, disparaging, defamatory, and inflammatory statements are extremely salacious and have been widely disseminated throughout various digital mediums. Indeed, the video has since been re-published by various media outlets, journalists, and political commentators with millions of social media followers that have disseminated the false and defamatory statements therein to tens of millions of people worldwide.”

Well, yeah, but also… plenty of folks didn’t cover Callaghan’s Hunter Biden interview when it first came out last week. We mean, we didn’t. Honestly the Hunter stuff never really moved the needle for us, he was a screw-up who admitted to being a screw-up, wrote a memoir about being a screw-up… Even the people screaming about him seemed to have nothing more outrageous than what we’ve heard about Trump’s kids. Our point is, a lot of folks are probably only going to cover the interview now — nearly ten days after it went live — because of Melania’s lawsuit threat! Can anyone say ‘Streisand Effect‘?!?!

In the end, Brito demanded Hunter “immediately retract the false, defamatory, disparaging and inflammatory statements made about Mrs. Trump” and apologize. If Hunter doesn’t go that route, Brito said:

“[Melania] will have no choice but to pursue any and all legal rights and remedies available to her to recover the overwhelming financial and reputational harm that you have caused her to suffer.”

And that apparently means “legal action for over $1 billion dollars in damages.” No, seriously! The letter threatened a BILLION DOLLAR LAWSUIT!!!

Brito’s letter gave Hunter until August 7 — so, last Thursday — to respond and comply. But, well, we’re a full week past that now, and Hunter has done no such thing. In fact, he’s doubling down! In a SECOND video just posted by Callaghan on Thursday morning, Hunter replied to the lawsuit threat and the demand for an apology with this statement:

“F**k that. That’s not gonna happen.”

Welp!

In the newer Callaghan video, Hunter says:

“I don’t think that these threats of a lawsuit add up to anything other than a distraction because it’s not about who introduced whom to whom. I don’t know how that, in any way, rises to the level of defamation to begin with.”

He also spoke more about the Epstein saga as a whole — and how that massive issue is NOT going away anytime soon! Calling the Trump fam “bullies,” Hunter said:

“They think that a billion dollars is going to scare me. The fact of the matter is that … if they want to sit down for a deposition and clarify the nature of the relationship between Jeffrey Epstein, if the president and the first lady want to do that, and all of the known associates around them at the time that they met, I’m more than happy to provide them the platform to be able to do it.”

Well, we doubt that’s ever gonna happen. But it WOULD be must-see TV, that’s for sure.

Watch Hunter’s brand-new response to Melania’s lawsuit threat (below):

