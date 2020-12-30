Melissa McCarthy & Ben Falcone Submit HILARIOUS Audition Tape For Thor 4 -- WATCH!

Respectfully begging… why not??

Melissa McCarthy and husband Ben Falcone are clear on what they wanted for Christmas this year. On the big day they uploaded an audition tape for Marvel’s upcoming 4th installment of Thor on Instagram, and folks are just now discovering this gem of a video.

Currently in Australia filming a new Hulu series, the comedic couple tagged the action film’s director Taika Waititi and the God of Thunder himself Chris Hemsworth in a 2-minute video, with Ben pitching:

“Melissa and I are desperate to be in the film Love and Thunder.”

The Oscar nominee interjected:

“Respectfully…I am not afraid to perform a monologue.”

After the father-of-two enthusiastically described himself as a “song and dance man,” the dynamic duo belted out a jaw dropping jingle that will be sure to having you giggling all day. And if their talents weren’t enough to appeal to the powers that be, the actress added:

“I can make an edamame hummus, I can make a traditional hummus.”

LOLz! Somebody hire them ASAP!

Ch-ch-check out the full video for yourself (below)!

Honestly, we’d watch that movie in a heartbeat.

[Image via Melissa McCarthy/Instagram & Marvel Studios/Instagram]