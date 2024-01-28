Popular Memphis DJ 'Slick Rick' Found Decapitated In His Home As Cops Frantically Search For Killer

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A well-known veteran working DJ in Memphis, Tennessee was found dead in his home earlier this week by his brother. And now, we know that the deceased man was decapitated.

OMG…

Days ago, a man named Rick Buchanan (pictured above, inset, with his dog Lucky) was found dead inside his home in Berclair, Tennessee by his brother John Buchanan. Rick was known popularly all over Memphis by his stage name Slick Rick, under which he worked as a DJ for years in the city’s thriving music circuit.

Related: Idaho Murder Victim Was Found Sitting Up — ‘And Had Fought’ Killer

Per Fox 13 Memphis, John went to Rick’s house in Berclair, which is in northeast Memphis, to see if his brother was OK after not hearing from him for a while and being told by a neighbor that the home’s back door was ajar. The front door was locked, but when John went around to the back of the house, he indeed found that the back door was wide open.

When John went inside, he made the most horrific discovery of his life. Rick’s pants were “pulled down to his feet,” according to the grieving brother, and even worse, the deceased DJ was decapitated. John told the local news outlet:

“I thought his coat was up over his head like it was cold or something. I ran out and then I ran back in. And, then I realized it was something worse.”

Now, police are desperately seeking answers about what happened. It is unclear if they have any leads on who the killer(s) may be, but the investigation is in full-swing.

Related: Mom Charged With Murder After Cops Find Missing Son In The Walls Of Her House!

Meanwhile, Rick’s family and friends are remembering him for both his longstanding DJ work and for how much he did for the local community. In a GoFundMe page dedicated to Rick (CLICK HERE), mourners write:

“If you knew Rick, you know he gave to anyone he could, friends, strangers, and charities like MDA. He used his voice and personality to raise unthinkable amounts of money for others. … We appreciate the Stage Shop and Memphis music family for showing up and sending us all the love. Please post all the photos and memories you want to share, and keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Per Fox 13 Memphis, John and the rest of the Buchanan family are now planning to adopt Lucky in the wake of Rick’s untimely and awful demise. Here is more on this tragic story:

So, so sickening. We send our thoughts and prayers to Slick Rick’s family, friends, and loved ones — and also to everyone in the Memphis music community which he impacted and influenced over the years.

[Image via Fox 13 Memphis/YouTube/GoFundMe]