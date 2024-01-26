Idaho Murder Victim Was Found Sitting Up -- 'And Had Fought' Killer

It’s rare we get new information about the University of Idaho murders. With the orders in place, authorities have been exceptionally tight-lipped. But when Kaylee Goncalves‘ parents stopped by GMA on Friday morning, they had a lot to say.

One major detail that’s never come out before? They revealed how the 21-year-old was found. We’d heard previously she was partially on top of BFF Maddie Mogen in bed. But the Goncalveses revealed their daughter was found sort of “sitting up” in the bed. The mattress, they explained, was in the corner of the tiny room, and Kaylee’s body was slumped against the walls. Authorities apparently told them this was an indicator she was awake to the end — and fought off her attacker.

This is an intriguing update for those following the case closely. We learned at one point that the surviving roommates, Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke, were awake in their individual rooms and texting one another late into the night. The question has been raised as to how they didn’t hear the murders taking place. That’s even more bothersome if Kaylee was fighting so hard.

Needless to say, the Goncalves family are upset with a lot about how the case is being handled, even to this day. That includes what the police examined AND what prosecutors are allowing them to take. Check out what they have to say (below):

[Image via GMA/YouTube.]