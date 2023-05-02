Met Gala 2023: Billie Eilish Conjures A Spell!

Witchy woman!!
Billie Eilish is giving dark goddess vibes at the 2023 Met Gala!
Honoring man of the night Karl Lagerfeld in Chanel, the 21-year-old singer made bold choices from head to toe. Black hair, black liner, black everything! Certainly stands out on that Colgate toothpaste looking carpet!
Ch-ch-check it out (below):
Billie Eilish has arrived at the #MetGala. https://t.co/m94XaFLf1c pic.twitter.com/qWtgjYEJ0a
— Variety (@Variety) May 1, 2023
Billie Eilish and FINNEAS at the #MetGala. https://t.co/m94XaFKHbE pic.twitter.com/2LpLIaPGM7
— Variety (@Variety) May 1, 2023
[Image via Vogue.com]
Related PostsCLICK HERE TO COMMENT
May 01, 2023 17:04pm PDT