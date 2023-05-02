Got A Tip?

Met Gala 2023: Billie Eilish Conjures A Spell!

Billie Eilish attends Met Gala 2023

Witchy woman!!

Billie Eilish is giving dark goddess vibes at the 2023 Met Gala!

Honoring man of the night Karl Lagerfeld in Chanel, the 21-year-old singer made bold choices from head to toe. Black hair, black liner, black everything! Certainly stands out on that Colgate toothpaste looking carpet!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

[Image via Vogue.com]

May 01, 2023 17:04pm PDT

