Met Gala 2023: Billie Eilish Conjures A Spell!

Witchy woman!!

Billie Eilish is giving dark goddess vibes at the 2023 Met Gala!

Honoring man of the night Karl Lagerfeld in Chanel, the 21-year-old singer made bold choices from head to toe. Black hair, black liner, black everything! Certainly stands out on that Colgate toothpaste looking carpet!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

[Image via Vogue.com]