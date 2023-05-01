Met Gala 2023: Kim Kardashian Honors Karl Lagerfeld With Pearls Galore!

After last year’s Marilyn Monroe controversy, Kim Kardashian was ready to continue to turn heads at the Met Gala this year!

Dripping in pearls to honor Karl Lagerfeld, the icon of Chanel, the reality TV superstar is a vision in Schiaparelli white!!

Related: Did Kim Shade Big Sis Kourtney?

Kim’s Met Gala appearance comes after rumors she and her famous family were banned from the prestigious event! After reports that the model was “left very unhappy” by the leaked news made headlines, a source told The US Sun that tensions ran “high” between the KarJenners and Anna Wintour, but ultimately it was all sorted out!

To prep for the big night, the SKIMS founder spent time getting inspiration from Karl’s beloved cat, Choupette, and relaxing in NYC with her daughter, North West, and niece, Penelope Disick. It was all worth it for this look! Thoughts?!

[Image via Vogue.com]