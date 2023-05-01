Did Kim Kardashian Shade Big Sis Kourtney With Quickly-Edited Instagram Wedding Caption?! OUCH!

Is Kim Kardashian shooting shade at big sister Kourtney Kardashian amid ongoing wedding woes?!

Of course, a BIG storyline on the forthcoming third season of The Kardashians on Hulu centers on Kourtney’s belief that Kim used her May 2022 Italian wedding to Travis Barker “as a business opportunity” to push a Dolce & Gabbana fash collab.

The sisters had a huge disagreement about it in the streaming service’s most recent full-length trailer for the reality series. And now, the controversy appears to have spread further — to shady Instagram posts!!

On Sunday, the SKIMS mogul took to her world-famous IG page with a set of snaps taken in Sin City. Kim had been in Las Vegas the week before serving as the officiant for hairstylist Chris Appleton‘s wedding to actor Lukas Gage. In her IG celebration of the happy couple’s Vegas-centric nuptials, Kim shared heartwarming snaps from the Little White Chapel and video of a special post-wedding performance from Shania Twain.

But it’s what Kim originally wrote in her IG caption that has fans crying foul!! Here is the key portion of SKKN By Kim biz whiz’s initial Instagram caption from Sunday’s post:

“There’s no one I would have officiated a rock n roll Vegas wedding for other than @chrisappleton1 and @lukasgage”

Remember that phrasing, OK?! Kim claiming “there’s no one” else she’d have “officiated a rock n roll Vegas wedding for” other than the happy couple.

Because here’s the updated version, which was altered hours after the post initially went up on Sunday afternoon:

“I was so honored to be able to officiate a wedding in Vegas!!! I couldn’t be happier for you both @chrisappleton1 and @lukasgage”

Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below):

Do you get the difference? If not, let’s refresh your memory!!

In April of last year, the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer got “married” in Vegas. The ceremony, which was later found to be a stunt, went down late at night in an abrupt and very unexpected move. And NONE of Kourtney’s sisters were there for it — or had any idea it happened.

At the time, Kris Jenner and the rest of the fam-bam was shocked Kourt would fake out her loved ones with an isolated Vegas love bash. That it wasn’t a real ceremony made things better, but still, the damage was done! Plus, now you take this new “business opportunity” feud via Hulu’s upcoming Kardashians content, and yeah… Lots of drama!!

Fast forward to this past weekend, and Kim’s shade is obvious! Saying there’s “no one” she would rather officiate a Vegas wedding for than Appleton and Gage?! And specifically calling it a “rock n roll” wedding to specifically dig at Travis’ line of work???

Yeahhh…

On social media, fans made note of the KUWTK alum’s initial caption and stealth edit. As you can see from some of the reactions across Reddit and Twitter (below), they were none too pleased with the lawyer-to-be for this one:

“This is absolutely shady. She didn’t just say Las Vegas wedding, she had to throw in rock n roll too” “Kim is so petty” “Imo the comment was purely to throw shade at Kravis — like WOW Kimothy show us how petty and narcissistic you REALLY are” “interesting edit lol” “Everything is calculated. Nothing is an accident.” “Why makes [sic] that caption in the first place ? It’s so weird to jump on every opportunity to take a subtle dig at your sister like that” “I wonder if Kourtney threw a fit so Kim changed it”

Dayum!!

What do y’all think of that “interesting edit,” Perezcious readers?? Do U think there’s a larger sisterly feud and some not-so-subtle shade at play here? Or not?! Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

