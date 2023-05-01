Met Gala 2023: Sydney Sweeney Is A DOLL In Miu Miu!

Affair scandal? What affair scandal??
Amid rampant rumors of a love dalliance with Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell, Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney took the Met Gala carpet by storm on Monday! She is absolutely glowing in Miu Miu.
See for yourself (below)!
.@sydney_sweeney dazzles at the #MetGala ✨ pic.twitter.com/kNC7RIcex2
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 1, 2023
Sydney Sweeney sparkles at the #MetGala. https://t.co/m94XaFKHbE pic.twitter.com/vu1FMCYnO4
— Variety (@Variety) May 1, 2023
[Image via Vogue.com]
May 01, 2023 16:23pm PDT