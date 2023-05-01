Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Met Gala

Met Gala 2023: Sydney Sweeney Is A DOLL In Miu Miu!

Sydney Sweeney attends 2023 Met Gala

Affair scandal? What affair scandal??

Amid rampant rumors of a love dalliance with Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell, Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney took the Met Gala carpet by storm on Monday! She is absolutely glowing in Miu Miu.

See for yourself (below)!

[Image via Vogue.com]

 

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
May 01, 2023 16:23pm PDT

Share This