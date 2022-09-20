NYC Meteorologist Fired By TV Station After Being Outed On Adult Webcam Site -- And Now He's Suing!

A television meteorologist in New York City has been fired from his job after nude screenshots of his actions on an adult site were anonymously sent to his bosses and his mother.

Erick Adame was a two-time Emmy nominee working as a popular TV weatherman at Spectrum NY1 in New York City until recently. At some point in the last few weeks — the network hasn’t confirmed when — he stopped reading weather reports on air. According to the Daily Beast, he was fired after being outed on an adult webcam site. And now, he’s suing the site’s owners, hoping to identify the person who outed him.

The controversy went viral on Monday when the Daily Beast published court docs filed in Manhattan by Adame. In that filing, the former weatherman is suing Unit 4 Media, Ltd. to force the forum owners to release the identities of the people who leaked his NSFW material.

The website on which Adame allegedly appeared was not revealed in the docs. However, the news outlet notes a site called LPSG.com — which stands for “Large Penis Support Group” — tells its customers that charges will appear as “Unit 4 Media” on bank statements. The site describes itself as “the most amazing open-minded fun-spirited sexy adult community” on the internet.

According to the court docs, Adame says he was using Unit 4’s “video chat service” in late 2021 when a user “wrongfully copied unclothed images” of him via screenshots. Per the court filing, the anonymous user had multiple accounts on the site with names including: Sonal Prehonn, Tommysize29, Funtimes99, and Landenboy227.

Then, Adame claims, the user “wrongfully disseminated the images.” The journo asserts the anonymous person sent them to his Spectrum NY1 bosses and his mother. Adame alleges he was fired by his employer for the unbecoming content. Now, he is trying to pursue legal action against the anonymous tormentor, but cannot because he is “unable to do so without the information to identify” the person. So he is suing Unit 4 Media for their records. You can view the full court filing, first published by the Daily Beast, at the link HERE.

Adame declined to comment to the news outlet on Monday morning. Hours later, just that afternoon, the TV news personality took to his Instagram account with a long message about the situation. In it, he referenced the viral attention:

“I am taking this opportunity to share my truth rather than let others control the narrative of my life.”

He explained some about the time he had been spending “secretly” on “an adult cam website.” The embattled former meteorologist noted he spent time consensually “performing on camera for other men,” adding:

“Despite being a public figure and being on television in the biggest market in the country in front of millions of people five days a week for more than a decade and a half, I secretly appeared on an adult cam website. On this site, I acted out my compulsive behaviors, while at home, by performing on camera for other men. It was 100% consensual on both of our parts. I wasn’t paid for this, and it was absurd of me to think I could keep this private. Nonetheless, my employer found out and I was suspended and then terminated.”

Ugh.

While he’s clearly remorseful about losing his beloved job, and sad about “any embarrassment or humiliation” he may have caused his employers, Adame is not shying away from his identity. Writing that he does not apologize “for being openly gay or for being sex-positive,” he added:

“As a public figure I recognize that I have certain responsibilities that come along with the privileges I enjoyed. But, let me be clear about something: I don’t apologize for being openly gay or for being sex-positive — those are gifts and I have no shame about them.”

He also asked other prospective employers to look past the scandal and consider his talent in future hiring decisions:

“Please judge me on the hundreds, thousands of hours of television that I am so proud of and that my employers have always commended me for, and not the couple of minutes of salacious video that is probably going to soon define me in our ‘clickbait’ culture. Think about your management of the newsroom — what have you overlooked, forgiven or ignored? In the end, all talent is fallible, full of human foibles, and your job is not made easier by our antics. One thing I can promise is that I have learned a lesson and I will be an exemplary employee and the most informed and enthusiastic meteorologist you have ever seen.”

Wow.

You can see Adame’s full message (below):

Jeez. What a rough situation. We feel for him!! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

