Waitress Reveals Mica Miller's Pastor Husband's GROSS Flirty Texts After Wife's Suicide Shocker

The disturbing manner of Mica Miller‘s death may have been found… but that doesn’t mean the story is over.

We’ve been reporting on the 30-year-old’s shocking death in North Carolina since last week. She had been talking on social media about escaping a “dangerous” situation right after leaving her pastor husband. In emotional videos, she spoke out to other women who were deep in Christianity but also suffering “abuse” at the hands of their men, telling them it’s not against God to leave.

And then… she was dead.

Mica’s husband, Pastor John-Paul Miller, was the first to break the news of her suicide. For days folks online AND her family and friends — especially those who knew him personally — had their minds made up she couldn’t have taken her own life. Hell, she had even told her sister:

“‘If I end up with a bullet in my head, it was JP.'”

But all the evidence released by the police now points pretty definitively to suicide. It’s a heartbreaking reveal, but it’s not the end of the investigation, not for those seeking #JusticeForMica. Plenty of folks still think JP is worth looking into. After all, just because Mica is dead doesn’t mean her claims of abuse and harassment don’t matter. Her death isn’t some kind of get-out-of-jail-free card for the pastor. If anything it means he has more to answer for!

Enter Christiana. A waitress in South Carolina where the Millers lived, Christiana is now coming forward with her story of dealings with JP. Speaking to NewsNation on Tuesday night, the waitress/bartender says she met JP at her job on February 23. He was still married, and Mica had not at that time filed for divorce — though it’s unclear if she had left yet. Her first fresh Facebook post after wiping JP from her page was a month later, on March 18.

In any case, Christiana says JP wasn’t acting like a married man should that night. She says he was flirting up a storm with her. And she brought receipts — literally. She showed a receipt proving John Paul Miller had tipped her $20 on a $46 tab and left his phone number on the receipt to boot. Classy.

She also shared text message exchanges in which he started repeatedly asking her for photos, especially bikini pics. He called her “beautiful” and “super hot.”

This was a married pastor, y’all — and here he was pulling an Adam Levine. He’s like 5 degrees from “I may need to see the booty.” So gross.

Christiana told the outlet she actually got a sense he was no good pretty quickly, even looking into him rather than ever letting things go further than the texts:

“I was pretty aware of things from the beginning. I had some suspicions. There were some red flags. I did some research before I even texted him and then after I did, I spoke with a friend of mine, whose friend had a very negative experience — a mortifying experience, really — with him and his church. I know that she witnessed some things that were not appropriate, and faced some harassment when she tried to speak out about it.”

She doesn’t say any more on that as it’s just from the grapevine, not her personal experience. Fair enough. But damn. Sounds like ol’ JP had a rep. For a city, Myrtle Beach can be a small town, y’know? Especially when someone is as well known as this pastor apparently was. Maybe the word is “infamous.”

Christiana was “suspicious” he was married from the start. But she says she got really creeped out when she actually found Mica’s Facebook page. She believes at that time JP was in complete control of it. That certainly makes sense with what we know — she erased the whole damn thing after leaving him and started fresh. Oof.

But the worst thing was after she saw the news about Mica’s death. That’s when she reached out to console him/find out what happened. And he was… not right, to say the least:

“I asked him if anything was new, and he more or less said yes, lots new, LOL, I’ll text later.”

HE SAID LOL?? “Lots new, LOL” after his wife died by suicide?! If y’all thought it was incongruous that he was telling an entire church congregation the awful news just hours later and heading out on dates with his new girlfriend in the following days… This is sus as hell.

We don’t know for sure what JP did. But we do know the following: he was married with kids when he met Mica. She was a 14-year-old at his church. He married her a few years later. And after she left him a month or so ago she was scared for her life. Meanwhile he’s hitting on waitresses and already dating a new woman. WTF. He may not be a killer, but we’re starting to think JP is a monster.

You can see more of Christiana’s interview (below):

What do YOU think happened, Perezcious readers? Did this pastor do anything worse than being a terrible husband? Is a more in-depth investigation in order?? Let us know…

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

