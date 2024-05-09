Kim Kardashian Accused Of Copying Designer’s Work With SKIMS Floral Shirt! 

Kim Kardashian is getting blasted for allegedly stealing a designer’s work!

Camille Charrière — a fashion influencer, designer, and contributing editor at Elle UK — collaborated with the lingerie company Stripe & Stare last year to design a line of sustainable intimates and foundation pieces. One of those items from the line includes a white “Baby Tee” featuring a floral print. Check it out (below):

Cute! So imagine Camille’s surprise when Kim released a “Marigold Rosebud” tee through her company SKIMS — and yep, it bears a striking resemblance! So on Tuesday, she called out the reality star for allegedly copying her t-shirt design on X (Twitter):

“Kim k/skims has ripped off the one project that i put my heart & soul into, waved my fee for, and put out in a bid to plateform one of the few brands who isn’t greenwashing. Stripe and Stare underwear is 95% biodegradable and the comfiest in the knicker drawer so jokes on u kim. worst part is felt reluctant to even share this because i feel the kardashians do this kind of thing on purpose to create friction and stay relevant (whilst making billions). what a sad little life jane”

Camille even pulled out the receipts, offering a side-by-side comparison of the designs! Take a look (below):

Mic drop!

There’s no denying how similar those two shirts look! Both pieces feature a white base with delicate floral prints. Not to mention that even the models in both campaign pictures use a similar pose! However, not everyone is Team Camille right now — even with the similarities! Many people were quick to point out that a floral tee is not an original idea, insisting it’s a common design used by dozens of brands in the past. True, true. One person wrote:

“Omg a small floral baby tee??? Truly never been done before this is my first time seeing one”

Camille defended herself, though! She fired back at the user:

“Yes sorry i forgot there’s only one type of floral baby tee in the world makes total sense she chose to bring out exactly that one having never done florals before 6 months after ours my bad”

Good point. When someone else commented, “A rose bud tee,” she explained:

“well the print is handdrawn in london and we worked on three different iterations & colourways before landing on this -am not a floral girlie & didnt want it to look too cute- but hey if you think that motif just miraculously appeared onto her mood board thats your prerogative”

It’s also important to note that this isn’t the first time Kim’s been accused of copying someone’s designers — nor is she even the first one in her family to face these allegations! Fans previously slammed her for allegedly ripping off an Agent Provocateur dress for her New Year’s Eve line. But when it comes to Camille’s situation, no matter how much she sticks up for herself, people aren’t seeing her side. See more of the reactions from other social media users (below):

“Florals for spring? Groundbreaking.” “This took your heart and soul to make? They have it at Forever 21” “A white baby tee with a yellow floral? Thats available almost everywhere, i can get one at target right now. In fact i had one exactly like it as a child. Neither of you are breaking new ground here.” “u can find this exact tee literally everywhere including walmart” “I don’t think you can rip off small tiny flowers during SPRING” “am i tripping or have i seen this print literally back in the early 2000s at target…?”

Hmm. What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you think Kim ripped off Camille’s design? Or is this a bit of a stretch? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via Camille Charrière/Instagram, Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube]