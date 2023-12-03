Michael B. Jordan Wrecks Ferrari In Collision With Parked Car! LOOK!

Michael B. Jordan’s Saturday night was one for the books — for better or worse.

TMZ reported early on Sunday morning that the Black Panther star crashed his luxury blue Ferrari into a parked Kia at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night in Hollywood.

How scary!!

The Los Angeles Police Department arrived at the scene not long after, and according to the outlet, passed on issuing the 36-year-old a field sobriety test, as they apparently found no signs that pointed to him being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Luckily, no injuries were reported, but the damage looks pretty bad. Take a look for yourself (below):

That’s gnarly — and the Kia didn’t look much better, either.

Since substances reportedly weren’t involved, you may be wondering what exactly caused the crash… Well, according to the news org, the Creed star, who’s a well-known Ferrari enthusiast, declined to offer an explanation. Maybe he wants to speak with a lawyer first??

The interaction apparently left off with the LAPD telling MBJ to fill out a police report online.

What a wild ride! We’re sending support Michael’s way… Thank goodness he and everyone are okay! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

