Billie Eilish Confirms She DID Come Out During Interview About Her Sexuality: ‘Wasn’t It Obvious?’

Billie Eilish didn’t realize she “came out” during a recent interview — but she’s embracing it!

Last month, the What Was I Made For songstress sat down with Variety, where she admitted to being “attracted” to women. She said:

“I’m attracted to them for real […] I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life. I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

Fans immediately started questioning whether this was confirmation that Billie is a member of the LGBTQIA+ community — and speculate no further, because she’s doubling down.

During an interview with Variety on the red carpet for their Hitmaker’s Brunch on Saturday, a reporter asked the 21-year-old if she meant “to come out” in the story, to which she responded:

“No, I didn’t, but I kinda thought, wasn’t it obvious? I didn’t realize people didn’t know.”

The reporter suggested that we as a society should get to a point where “you don’t even have to come out,” which the Lost Cause singer seemingly agreed with:

“I just don’t really believe in it. I’m just like, why can’t we just exist? I’ve been doing this for a long time and I just didn’t talk about it. Whoops.”

She added:

“But I saw the article and I was like, “Oh, I guess I came out today. Okay, cool.’ But it’s exciting to me because, you know, I guess people didn’t know, so it’s cool that they know, but ooh, I’m nervous talking about it. […] I am for the girls.”

Watch her talk about it (below):

It can’t get more crystal clear than that! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

