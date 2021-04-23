Michael B. Jordan Explains Why He Went Public With Lori Harvey!

Ever wonder why Michael B. Jordan was suddenly not afraid to flaunt his relationship with Lori Harvey after being notoriously private in the past?? Now, he’s revealing the answer!

The Black Panther star has been coupled up with Steve Harvey‘s stepdaughter Lori Harvey since late last year, and things have been going great so far! The talk show host even approves of the actor — a big win for the beau! With the relationship continuing to blossom, the performer opened up to People on Wednesday to explain his decision to go public with the 24-year-old. He said:

“I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on.”

Since this is the first time the Without Remorse lead has gone Instagram official with a girlfriend before, it definitely was a big decision! But the Parenthood alum shares that his maturity and confidence in his relationship gave him the desire to not hide his love away. The 34-year-old continued:

“I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we’re in. So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work.”

Probably a smart idea! No need to deal with rumors and constant speculation. Perhaps this is a classic case of give a little, get a little? We get to see some sweet home videos of the couple frolicking in the snow or vacationing on a tropical island, and they get to live freely rather than sneaking around like Bachelor contestants. Either way, it’s paying off!

The magazine’s 2020 Sexiest Man Alive shared:

“I am extremely happy.”

Ah, so cute! Since first being spotted together getting off a plane in Atlanta over Thanksgiving, the couple have leaned fully into their romantic lives together, even getting “serious” fast! A source also told the outlet:

“They have gotten serious quickly. It’s obvious that they don’t want to be apart.”

When they’re not vacationing together, Lori has ditched her hometown in Georgia to be on the West Coast with her man!

“When they don’t travel together, Lori spends a lot of time in Los Angeles with Michael.”

Already attached at the hip! So sweet to hear, and that’s probably what’s making Jordan so “happy” these days! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you glad Michael and Lori announced their relationship publicly? OR do you think privacy is always better to maintain a healthy longterm partnership — especially coming from a creative who so obviously values boundaries? Let us know in the comments (below)!

