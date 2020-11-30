Michael B. Jordan Might Be Dating Steve Harvey's Daughter!

Whoa! Did we almost miss a hot new couple over the long Thanksgiving weekend??

Michael B. Jordan, recently crowned as People‘s “Sexiest Man Alive,” may have found his sexiest woman: none other than Lori Harvey, daughter of Family Feud host Steve Harvey.

The two were spotted traveling together on Wednesday, apparently for a Thanksgiving trip. (Bad timing, y’all! Don’t you know there’s a pandemic?!)

According to The Shade Room, the possible new couple were spotted departing a Delta Airlines flight before getting into a waiting SUV together. Clearly they were trying to keep this on the DL as we had NO IDEA they were together — but flying commercial may have screwed up that plan as flight records CONFIRMED their identities. (Good thing, too, because we sure couldn’t in those hoodies and masks! See the video HERE!)

Lori has gained fame in her own right over the past year or so, first with her love life — reportedly dating both Diddy AND his son Justin Combs in the same calendar year before moving on with rapper Future — then with a nasty hit-and-run arrest.

But all that infamy may quickly turn to envy if it turns out the 23-year-old really is hooking up with MBJ! What do YOU think of them as a couple??

[Image via Michael B. Jordan/Lori Harvey/Instagram.]