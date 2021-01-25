Lori Harvey Claims BF Michael B. Jordan As 'Mine' After He Shares New Shirtless Vacation Photos!

Hands off!!

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan haven’t shied away from PDA since they made their relationship Instagram official earlier this year, and now the model is staking her claim on her hunky boyfriend!

On Sunday, the Black Panther actor uploaded two new pics from their time vacationing at St. Barts in the Caribbean. Seeing Michael glistening under the sun in a swimsuit, Lori took the opportunity to share a cheeky message for her man, writing:

“Mine ”

People’s Sexiest Man Alive was quick to respond with a smiley face emoji!

Over their week-long trip, the pair were seen having a great time at the celeb hot spot. Whether lounging on a floating platform or jet skiing (during which Harvey of course took the chance to hold tight to her boo), the getaway appeared to be a dream for the both of them. And, yeah, we’re totally jealous!

Posting a mirror selfie to her Instagram Story, the 24-year-old revealed not all that unsurprisingly:

“He love it here”

While they’re all out and proud, flaunting their love to all they come across now, the California residents have certainly earned this public romance. After months of fan speculation following a glimpse of the pair heading off for Thanksgiving together, it now appears the time they spent keeping their budding romance a secret did the duo well. A source told People:

“It seems they have wanted to get to know each other in private. They have been careful about being photographed together.”

Nearly a month into the new year and still riding the high from their relaxed (mid-pandemic, we might add) beach vacay and the source confirmed:

“Lori seems very happy.”

The Raising Dion executive producer has even earned approval from Steve Harvey himself, who shared on iHeartRadio last week:

“I like this one. I still got my eye on him. I mean I like him, but like I say to all of ’em, ‘I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-size section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your ass. Just in case I need it.’”

Yikes — you def don’t want to get on his bad side, Michael!!

Here’s to hoping the cute couple continue on this happy trajectory!

