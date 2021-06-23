Michael B. Jordan Apologizes for Rum Brand's Controversial Name After Getting Called Out By Nicki Minaj & Others

Celebs’ alcohol brands seem to be the new frontier of cultural appropriation right now.

Michael B. Jordan might have learned a lesson from all the heat Kendall Jenner got for her 818 Tequila brand. Instead, he found himself embroiled in a pretty similar controversy. Over the weekend, the actor celebrated the launch of his new rum brand, J’Ouvert. Girlfriend Lori Harvey posted some snaps from the launch party on her Instagram Story, congratulating him for the accomplishment.

On packaging for the drink (which can be seen in screenshots from Lori’s posts, below), the brand explained the name:

“Derived from the Antillean Creole French term meaning ‘daybreak,’ J’OUVERT originated in the pre-dawn streets of Trinidad, as celebrations of emancipation combined with Carnival season to serve as the festival’s informal commencement. Crafted on those same islands, J’OUVERT Rum is a tribute to the ‘party start.'”

What’s next? A free doubles with every #JouvertRum purchase?! ???????? someone point out Michael B Jordan’s Trini roots fast for me please!!! Cuz I’m not understanding this shit. Is it his grandma who makes the rum cakes??? pic.twitter.com/7Q8E1uowmU — Hot & Unbothered ???? ???????????????? (@AllianaSabrina) June 20, 2021

Fans took issue with the brand appropriating a specifically Trinidadian (and Caribbean) tradition, particularly when the Black Panther star seemingly does not have ties to the island himself. (It’s unclear whether his partners in the endeavor may be Trinidadian.) On top of that, some found the trademark for the rum — which claimed the term “has no meaning in a foreign language” (an interesting assertion when the brand’s own packaging says otherwise) — offensive.

So MBJ’s team trademarked the word “J’ouvert” … that description tho? “Has no meaning”. This is ERASURE. https://t.co/WyYJdBgOYN — Hot & Unbothered ???? ???????????????? (@AllianaSabrina) June 20, 2021

Jouvert rum is a tribute but not a single local entertainer/influencer involved? — Krystal (@Krixydrews) June 20, 2021

Has the nerve to trademark it and say Jouvert has no meaning. Also leaves Tobago out the description. — D.D. Aesthetic | IG:_iamdda ????????✨???????????? (@_iamdda) June 20, 2021

You know what’s the worst part for me of this Jouvert rum scenario. I’ve done so many pitches to have content features on international platforms featuring Trinidad & Tobago culture and it’s people to no avail but a celebrity with a rudimentary grasp of it is lauded on it. — Alexia James (@alexiajames_) June 20, 2021

WE ARE NOT MAD OVER THE FACT THAT HE NAMED THE BRAND #Jouvert INNO. WE ARE MAD BECAUSE THEY TRADEMARKED THE WORD AND CLAIMED THAT IT HAD NO MEANING‼ THE CULTURAL SIGNIFICANCE THAT JOUVERT CARRIES DOESN'T DESERVE THAT DISREPECT AT ALL. #JouvertRum #michaelbjordan — Jey???????? (@iamjennelleross) June 23, 2021

Joining those speaking out against the brand was Nicki Minaj, who reposted a history of the celebration on her IG with the caption:

“I’m sure MBJ didn’t intentionally do anything he thought Caribbean ppl would find offensive — but now that you are aware, change the name & continue to flourish & prosper.”

Following the outcry, the brand’s social media was set to private, and Lori seemingly took down her posts from the event. On Tuesday, the actor finally addressed the controversy, writing on his own IG story:

“I just wanna say on behalf of myself & my partners, our intention was never to offend or hurt a culture(we love & respect) & hoped to celebrate & shine a positive light on. Last few days has been a lot of listening. A lot of learning & engaging in countless community conversations…”

He added:

“We hear you. I hear you & want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming. We sincerely apologize & look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of.”

Well, it seems like this is the best possible outcome for the situation. Hopefully when going back to the drawing board, MBJ and his partners can create branding that welcomes rather than alienates the people that may be their customers.

