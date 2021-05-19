Kendall Jenner Gets Bashed For CRINGEY 818 Tequila Commercial -- See The Twitter Reactions!

Y’all remember Kendall Jenner’s tone-deaf Pepsi ad debacle back in 2017? She’s clearly learned nothing from that experience because the reality star is back with a new commercial for her tequila brand 818 that’s almost as bad.

To celebrate the release of her new alcohol out in California on Monday, the 25-year-old posted a series of photos to her Instagram. The pics depict the model glammed up in an agave field alongside farmers in Jalisco, Mexico, where her product originates. There’s even a candid video of the socialite learning about how her tequila gets made. Along with the uploads, the reality TV personality captioned the pics:

“what an incredible experience i have had thus far, learning about this beautiful place, it’s [sic] beautiful culture, and the beautiful people! @drink818 has launched in California… we will be rolling out to the rest of the US all summer long, keep a look out!!!”

The problem? She wasn’t “learning.” Fans are outraged online for the way in which Kendall has seemingly stepped into the role of a migrant worker in her latest promo, despite previously insisting she would do better to educate herself on cultural appropriation. While taking a tour and meeting the hard working people helping bring her brand to life would have been a classy move as a business owner, Kendall was actually there to film a controversial new commercial.

Have a look at the leaked clip (below):

Kendall Jenner for Drink 818 Tequila. pic.twitter.com/VgveXRmDAo — Kendall Jenner Updates (@kendallkeek) May 17, 2021

Yeah…. Seems like the kind of ad that would be proudly released by the face of an absolutely cringe-worthy take on civil rights activists, right? Refresh your memory of that poorly executed ad (below):

Just no. Both of these totally miss the mark, and it’s incredible to think a group of people actually signed off on creating them! There is something just so wrong with the image of a rich, white woman seemingly pretending to have migrated to Mexico just to farm agave — and then glamorizing the whole thing for profit! Here’s what Twitter had to say on that:

“one thing about kendall is put a drink in her hand and she’ll give you an insulting ad campaign” “You should go back to being tone-deaf for Pepsi, kid. Appropriating Mexican looks/culture to sell sh*tty overpriced tequila that those workers you exploited couldn’t dream of affording is NOT a good look. But whatever. You’re rich. So giving an actual f**k is impossible, huh?” “WHO on the dumpster fire of the Kar Jenner publicity team signed off on a TEQUILA brand ??? ¿¿¿ after Kendall’s dumbass Pepsi commercial debacle ?!?! Every day that family does something to piss me off” “This is really really bad marketing and such an insult to the Mexican culture” “So the pepsi ad was the chaser got it “

YOU'VE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME…..leave it to Kendall to be as tone deaf as possible, this is so offensive. Modeling that chic migrant worker look for her tequila brand, watch her cry and say she didn't know later on for the 100th time ???????? pic.twitter.com/7n4VypvSVv — ARS (@ESNYstylessa) May 18, 2021

I can see the pain in this old mans eyes Kendall Jenner pic.twitter.com/FRNnL2iaF9 — psycho cupcake (@stoned69) May 19, 2021

Kendall in this ad pic.twitter.com/DLhoNkHL33 — Mandy the Minx (@Mandy50700387) May 18, 2021

Oh, and here’s this reminder that 818 has had its glaring problems from the very beginning!!

Ok I’m just catching up on this but it’s pretty hilarious that Kendall Jenner’s tequila release messed up the fact that in Spanish the adjective should come after the noun and she had to fix the labels ???????? https://t.co/VTmso2mGqf pic.twitter.com/ODAgQrGsqH — Sara Pearl (@skenigsberg) May 18, 2021

To be honest, when Kendall first announced the company in February and critics began to call her out for cultural appropriation, we weren’t so sure what to think. We’ve seen so many celebs do the same thing in years past without getting any hate for it, but now with this video, it’s pretty undeniable 818 has pissed a lot of fans off.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think this commercial was insensitive? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

