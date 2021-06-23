Sad Father's Day! Happy Father's Day! How I REALLY Spent The Day! Unboxing And MORE! | Perez Hilton

We like being honest. Father’s Day was tough! From being exhausted and feeling empty to missing our dad and resenting having to work that day. It was less than ideal. But it was still great! The kids gave us the most beautiful presents! And we gave Momma Perez a couple of things we picked up for her too! And she gave us some things – all of which we liked!!! Things could be really bad. They’re not. We’re grateful for where we are right now! The journey!

Watch! Enjoy!

SHARE!

And CLICK HERE to check out more of our unboxing videos!