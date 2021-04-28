Parent Sustains 'Serious Injuries' After Another Parent Hits Them With A CAR Following Middle School Student Brawl!

Fighting doesn’t solve anything — and many times, it only causes more damage.

That’s what happened when a tussle between middle school students in Kansas City, Kansas broke out and ended with a parent getting critically injured.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, a group of students at Carl Bruce Middle School were brawling when a parent was hit by a car being driven by another parent. The department said in a statement on Twitter:

“This afternoon a disagreement between a small group of female students at Carl Bruce Middle School ended with a parent sustaining serious injuries when she was struck by a vehicle driven by another parent. No students were injured.”

Police didn’t reveal the identities of the students or parents. However, the department went on to urge parents to teach their kids — and themselves — about “how to handle disagreements” without resorting to violence. The statement continued shadily with this:

“Folks we cannot stress this enough. Please, please teach your children how to handle disagreements and then model the same behavior. Confrontation and escalation NEVER end well. #teachyourchildrenwell #dobetter #walkaway”

Edwin Birch, a spokesperson for Kansas City Public Schools, told The Kansas City Star that the young teens had been shoving and pushing each other right after school was let out at 3 in the afternoon. Parents apparently became involved in the situation, ending with one of the parents being struck with a car.

Birch added:

“It’s an unfortunate incident that we do not tolerate on our school campuses.”

KCK Public Schools revealed the incident was being investigated by police, saying in a statement to local ABC station KMBC:

“Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools, along with the KCKPS Police Department and the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, are working together to investigate an incident that happened outside Carl B. Bruce Middle School during dismissal.”

The district went on to shed a bit more light about how the situation escalated, sharing:

“Early reports suggest a parent got into a physical altercation with some of the students from the school. One of those student’s parents showed up at the scene where the argument continued. We are hearing from witnesses the parent in the earlier altercation got into their vehicle and hit the other parent, causing injuries. This is now a Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department matter.”

What a sad story. Hopefully, parents can learn from this and realize that adults shouldn’t be fighting with each other — let alone fighting with teenagers.

