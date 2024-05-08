Is THIS The Reason For All The Miss USA Drama?! Strange Bachelor Connection Uncovered!

The Miss USA Organization is in shambles after both Miss USA and Miss Teen USA resigned from their roles this week. But oddly some fans now think a Bachelorette star might be involved!

As we covered, Miss USA Noelia Voigt gave up her crown on Monday, citing mental health reasons — but a hidden message in her statement claimed, “I am silenced.” Very concerning! Her younger counterpart UmaSofia Srivastava followed on Wednesday, noting that her “values” don’t “align” with the current state of the organization. WTF, right?

Since there’s been very little insight into what’s happening, fans have been looking for clues. Now they think reality star Jordan Kimball could be part of the problem!

Here’s the deal. Just five days ago, Jordan (initially from Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette before appearing on Bachelor in Paradise) was announced as the Co-Director and VP of Social Media Relations for the company. A joint statement posted on his and Miss USA’s Instagram explained:

“His expertise and vision will undoubtedly elevate our organization’s presence and engagement across various platforms. With Jordan leading our social media efforts, we are confident that our state directors and national titleholders will benefit from his innovative ideas and strategic approach. Together, we look forward to achieving new heights and making a positive impact in the pageant industry. Welcome, Jordan, to the VVV Global family!”

This announcement comes just days after Claudia Michelle quit as the social media director for the Miss USA organization. She took to her own IG last week to break the news, saying:

“I’ve unfortunately made the decision of stepping down from my role as Social Media Director for Miss USA. Getting to work with @noeliavoigt and @umasofias has been such a pleasure, they are the definition of true titleholders. I have made my official statement on the second slide and hope you take the time to read. I don’t believe in taking sides, I believe in telling the truth.”

In her longer statement, she pointed out she was not given a social media team, “worked without financial compensation for the first two months,” and felt she “was never truly able to run [the social media account] in the professional level that [she] had planned.” Claudia, who didn’t sign an NDA, also said she’s witnessed the titleholders “be unable to share about their personal advocacies on social media and be threatened by MUO [Miss Universe Organization] ‘social media rules and guidelines.'” She concluded:

“I believe Noelia and Uma’s mental health and happiness has taken a toll and I cannot remain silent about that. I will always stand for and support the brand that uplifts and empowers its Women. The brand IS the titleholders. Without them, there is no Miss USA and Miss Teen USA. I believe their voices and their stories should be heard and not silenced.”

That last line though! Sounds like there is definitely more tea to spill!

Now all this said, this doesn’t mean Jordan had anything to do with the departures — but fans are suspicious! You see, one unusual change was made some time over the last month. It was announced that titleholders would no longer get to run the official Miss USA and Miss Teen USA social media accounts. This decision was based on a “reorganization” of the company and “following industry standards,” per a statement. But now we know the VP of social media is Jordan! So is he behind the new strategy?! Are we about to see Miss USA and Miss Teen USA accounts run by a man? With the women holding the titles barred from speaking for themselves? It seems that way! And fans aren’t here for it!

Very upset with this hiring choice, people flooded his comment section with complaints, writing:

“You ruined Miss USA and Miss Teen USA in 24 hours.” “Not even a woman? What is happening to Miss USA? Once the pageant of prestige and glamour in our country is now turning into a mockery.” “Appoint a man clean up this PR nightmare … and silence more women .. this keeps going worse lol ” “I don’t know whether to laugh or cry!”

It’s definitely an unexpected twist to this scandal! And here’s clearly a lot going on here! We hope the ladies will one day be able to share their truths!

