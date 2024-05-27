Mike Tyson Had A Scary Medical ‘Flare Up’ During A Flight From Miami To LA -- Details!

Mike Tyson had the flight of his life on Sunday.

Early on Monday morning, In Touch reported that the professional boxer suffered some sort of medical emergency on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday. An eyewitness told the news outlet that “the flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor,” and that “the message even came on everyone’s screens.”

Ultimately when the plane touched down, paramedics rushed aboard to treat the 57-year-old, per the eyewitness. And thankfully, he’s okay!

The athlete’s rep told Page Six on Monday morning that “he became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing.” However, he’s now “doing great” and “is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

Prior to taking off, the flight was also delayed “due to [an] air conditioning issue on the aircraft,” according to the rep — not because of Mike’s medical condition, despite initial reports.

