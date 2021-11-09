Miles Teller's Alleged Face Puncher Charged With Assault After Maui Bathroom Fight

Earlier this year, Miles Teller was attacked while using the bathroom during a vacation in Maui. Now, the guy who allegedly struck the actor in the face is being charged with assault.

According to legal documents viewed by TMZ, Russell Nielsen has been charged with one count of third-degree assault. Prosecutors say he intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly caused bold injury to Teller. While the 34-year-old didn’t get too banged up physically (he suffered a black eye), the situation certainly left a big enough mark on authorities to take action.

As Perezcious readers may recall, when news of the fight first broke in March, the Whiplash star’s wife Keleigh Sperry claimed Miles was “jumped by 2 men we have never met” and that a “criminal investigation” had begun. But other reports suggested they weren’t total strangers.

According to TMZ sources familiar with the situation, Nielsen did know the Tellers because his wife owns a wedding planning company. She apparently worked for the couple at some point in 2019, but she allegedly hasn’t been fully compensated for that work. Russell supposedly confronted Miles for around $60k before ultimately clocking him in the face. The wedding planner and her husband were also captured on camera striking up heated conversations with other clients in the past.

So far, Russell is the only person to face charges for the attack, and we’re sure he’ll have plenty more to say as he defends himself in a court appearance soon. Thoughts? Let us know in the comments (below).

