Miles Teller Fight: More New Details & Video Emerge In Alleged Hawaii Vacation Bathroom Attack!

We’re still learning new alleged info in that crazy Miles Teller situation that went down earlier this week while he was on vacation in Hawaii!

New on Sunday comes video obtained by TMZ from the night of the alleged violent altercation, which Teller is now claiming occurred after two guys he “never met” before reportedly accosted him in a restaurant bathroom in Maui.

Related: Miles And His Wife Hang Out With Shailene Woodley And Aaron Rodgers While On Vacay!

In the media outlet’s video clip, you can see what appears to be the aftermath of the fight itself. In it, Miles is being held back after initially getting punched, and he can be seen and heard saying several times that the guy(s) who hit him in the bathroom are “losers.”

You can see the video clip HERE.

Wow!

The issue is still apparently tied to this apparent wedding planner that alleges lack of payment from Miles after his 2019 wedding to Keleigh Sperry on the island. Now, though, it turns out that apparently one of the men who allegedly put his hands on miles is not the planner but married to the planner. Ok…

According to the outlet, the police investigation of the incident is continuing, as well. The husband of the wedding planner has already been interviewed by police, apparently, and officials are still determining whether to make a criminal issue out of the incident.

Related: Teacher Under Fire For Controversial George Floyd-Related School Assignment

As for the wedding planner and their husband, the couple has retained a lawyer, Tre Lovell.

The attorney spoke to TMZ about the entire situation, saying (below):

“It is my understanding that the altercation was a dispute over money pertaining to the couple’s wedding. We are currently evaluating my clients’ legal claims that may exist surrounding the incident, statements made about the incident and the parties previous business dealings.”

Hmmm… still seems pretty vague.

Of course, as we previously reported, Miles walked back some prior claims of the incident on Twitter earlier this week, claiming he was “jumped by two guys in a bathroom” and that he had “never met them before in my life.” Keleigh backed that up with her own claim on social media alleging that “these same men have done this to many people,” though it’s unclear whether that’s actually the case or if it’s something more related to the wedding issue.

Whatever the case, it’s clear Miles and Keleigh truly had the vacation to remember (and now to forget!) during this recent jaunt over to Maui.

Whew!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN]