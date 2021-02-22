Miley Cyrus Welcomes New Pit Bull After The Passing Of Her Beloved Mary Jane

After saying goodbye to her “best friend” Mary Jane following a battle with cancer, Miley Cyrus is ready to open her heart to a new family member. Sharing the happy news on Instagram Sunday, the pop star announced just two months later she has adopted a new pit bull mix, whom she appropriately named Angel, in Mary Jane’s honor.

Starting off with lyrics from her song I Thought I Lost You from the 2008 Disney animated movie Bolt (a true classic and intense tear-jerker considering the topic at hand), the actress shared:

“Mary Jane defined loyalty and would never break a promise. I feel her here with me blessing this new member to my family who’s name is ‘Angel’ because she was delivered to me by one… My Mary.”

The Hannah Montana alum continued:

“Not sure I will ever sleep again because I can’t take my eyes off of her! Her halo shines for all to see and I can’t wait to show her off! It’s pretty cool having an Angel on a leash! She is illuminated by the aura of the late and great Mary Jane. Long live love. It never dies.”

Read the full message to the special pit bulls and see more pics of Angel already fitting in perfectly with the Cyrus fam (below)!

So sweet!! Angel is one lucky pup!

[Image via Miley Cyrus/Instagram]